So here’s something to spark some conversation at your next get-together: Cosmetic surgery is no longer the sole domain of women over 50. Male and female millennials are now the fastest-growing demographic when it comes to getting face enhancements, writes life reporter Philippe Lépine at HuffPost Quebec in a new series.

It’s increasingly common for people under the age of 30 to get any number of procedures on their faces, and yes, social media and its associated filters — not to mention the constant photo-taking — has a lot to do with it. But a lot of them are doing it because they want to prevent the kind of aging they see on their parents’ faces.

For Philippe, his interest started when he was getting a facial and the employee performing it asked if he’d ever thought about using fillers. Philippe was 26 years old.

Philippe covers beauty trends, attends red carpets and is used to seeing himself on camera. “I was very familiar with my appearance, both the good and the bad,” he says. Through his friends, he realized that getting work done wasn’t just something to think about in the future; it was something plenty of his peers were already doing.

Philippe has a neutral approach to the series, refusing to cast a moral judgment on people’s decisions, but he does take pains to point out the importance of finding qualified doctors. While unlicensed practitioners might be cheaper and more willing to do what clients want, they also are, well, unlicensed — which may mean there’s very little oversight and a greater possibility of complications.

The response to the pieces has been varied, from disbelief via older generations to dismissiveness from millennials who say they’ve never thought of doing anything to themselves. But others thanked him for making the subject less taboo to discuss and have started to consider their options.

I am fascinated by these conversations as I see them bubble up around me. Skin care seems to have replaced the weather as basic small talk in many female circles, and in my home province of Ontario, getting Botox no longer requires a covert visit to a dermatologist’s office, but instead, is being performed in drug stores.

I’d always thought I’d never inject anything into my face, but as my skin starts showing more permanent signs of wear and tear, I can see myself changing my mind in the future.

These decisions are so very personal, but if you feel like sharing your own journey about them with me, I’d love to hear about it.

