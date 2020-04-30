'Hercules' Live-Action Remake Is Happening, And Fans Can't Get A Grip, Girl

If there’s a prize for rotten judgment, then Disney’s already won that with its recent and increasingly lackluster live-action remakes of animated classic movies.

So it’s about time the studio goes the distance by finally giving “Hercules” its due and bringing the underappreciated 1997 film to the big screen once again.

A live-action remake of the fantasy musical — which follows the epic adventures of the eponymous half-man, half-god — is currently in development at Disney, according to multiple reports, with “Avengers: Endgame” directors Joe and Anthony Russo producing. (They are not expected to direct the new film.)

Dave Callaham, the screenwriter for Marvel’s upcoming “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” is reportedly writing the script.

A report from DisInsider first broke the news, adding that the film is “expected to feature songs from the original animated film, with new ones likely being added.”

The original cast wasn’t exactly hurting for star power. Tate Donovan voiced Hercules, and James Woods brought a fiery intensity to his character of Hades, the god of the underworld. Danny DeVito, Susan Egan and the late Rip Torn rounded out the cast.

Fans, however, had some other ideas for casting in mind after rumors of the remake began buzzing this week, especially in light of Ariana Grande’s recent performance of “I Won’t Say I’m In Love” during “The Disney Family Singalong.”

Naturally, fans ran with dream casting the entire film, and many hoped Grande would assume the role of Megara, Hercules’ love interest.

heard hercules is getting a live action remake and thought i'd drop the only fan cast i care about. the muses.

kelly rowland, jennifer hudson, keke palmer, coco jones and amber riley. we want dark skinned sisters playing the roles of the muses pic.twitter.com/itGlPrIIq8 — ↺sage☾ (moved from RU3IRIS) (@taeyongjoon) April 30, 2020

Dream Disney live action Hercules cast:

Hercules - Tom Holland

Meg - Ariana Grande

Hades - Hugh Jackman

Zeus - The Rock

Phil - Danny DeVito

Muses - Lizzo, Jennifer Hudson, Normani, Megan Thee Stallion, SZA

Pain & Panic: Billy Eichner and Tituss Burgess pic.twitter.com/mK0ROuSi27 — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) April 30, 2020

My Hercules live action cast:



Megara:

Ariana Grande



Hercules:

Armie Hammer (can't think of anyone else😕)



The Muses:

Beyoncé, Amber Riley, Anika Noni Rose, Keke Palmer & Jennifer Hudson.



Satyr:

Danny DeVito



Young Hercules:

???



Hades:

Jeff Goldblum/Benedict Cumberbatch pic.twitter.com/9jUz2qNtMp — CJ ⎊ fan account (@GivenchyBeystin) April 30, 2020

Everyone if they don’t cast Amber Riley as a muse for Hercules pic.twitter.com/Q4H5Nlegnc — Allison the Disney Diva (@Daviesallison1A) April 30, 2020

Ok hear me out, Hercules live action perfect cast: Ariana grande = Megara // Lucas Till & Chris Hemsworth = Hercules // Jim Carrey = Hades // The Rock = Zeus // Emily Blunt = Hera // Lizzo, Beyonce, Tinashe, Jennifer Hudson, Alicia Keys = the muses pic.twitter.com/fmEHxkgs7Q — 𝕻𝖎𝖊𝖗𝖗𝖊 (@Simbatard) April 30, 2020

Disney is still in a holding pattern with its most recent live-action remake, “Mulan,” which was slated to hit theaters March 27.

Last month, the studio postponed the release of the tentpole title from director Niki Caron — along with a handful of other films, including “The New Mutants” and “Antlers” — because of the coronavirus pandemic.