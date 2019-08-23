POLITICS

What To Do With An Untethered Trump? Twitter Wits 'Hereby Order' Sassy Suggestions.

A few ideas: Impeach Trump, replace him with Hillary Clinton, snatch the nuclear codes.

It’s been a wild ride these last few days with President Donald Trump. He has retweeted a post that called him the “King of Israel” and the “second coming of God” — and referred to himself as “the chosen one.” 

He suggested Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell might be a bigger enemy than China. He made a joke about the stock market plunging.

He railed, again, about China, imposed new tariffs and “hereby ordered” U.S. businesses not to have anything to do with the world’s second-largest economy. 

So what’s America to do with an untethered president?

Twitter wags were inspired by Trump’s own words, so they “hereby ordered” a number of derisive directives they thought might improve the situation.

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Trends Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Hillary Clinton Twitter Jerome Powell
CONVERSATIONS