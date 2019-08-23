It’s been a wild ride these last few days with President Donald Trump. He has retweeted a post that called him the “King of Israel” and the “second coming of God” — and referred to himself as “the chosen one.”
He suggested Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell might be a bigger enemy than China. He made a joke about the stock market plunging.
He railed, again, about China, imposed new tariffs and “hereby ordered” U.S. businesses not to have anything to do with the world’s second-largest economy.
So what’s America to do with an untethered president?
Twitter wags were inspired by Trump’s own words, so they “hereby ordered” a number of derisive directives they thought might improve the situation.
