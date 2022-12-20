Here’s A Quick Guide To Understanding Pompe Disease

First thing’s first: What is Pompe disease?

Pompe disease is a rare, degenerative muscle disorder that can impact an individual’s ability to move and breathe.

How does Pompe disease affect the body?

Pompe disease is an inherited disorder caused by a change in the acid alpha-glucosidase (GAA) gene. The change of the gene leads to a deficiency in GAA protein and can cause a buildup of complex sugars (glycogen) in the muscle cells throughout the body.

How many people are impacted by Pompe disease?

Pompe disease can occur in various populations. It affects an estimated 1 in 40,000 people worldwide, however, some data suggest it can be higher. A recent report of birth incidences in Missouri found that 1 in 5,463 tested positive for Pompe disease. Symptoms for people living with Pompe disease may not always be apparent and can present at any age.

There are two types of Pompe disease to be aware of:

Infantile-onset Pompe disease (IOPD)

Late-onset Pompe Disease (LOPD)

So what are the primary symptoms of late-onset Pompe disease?

As a rare disease with symptoms that often overlap with other more common diseases, Pompe disease can be a challenge to diagnose; however, there are certain nuances to be aware of that may help when consulting with a healthcare provider.

Mobility Issues

Activities like running or going up and down the stairs may become increasingly difficult. Pompe disease can be associated with progressive muscle weakness and motor function decline. The proximal muscles (upper arms and upper legs) are key muscles to monitor for weakness.

Breathlessness

As Pompe disease progresses throughout the body, the respiratory muscles weaken. This can lead to tightness in the chest or shortness of breath, an impaired cough, abnormal blood oxygen levels, sleep-disordered breathing like apnea, and morning headaches.

Trouble eating or chewing, or digestive issues

Patients with LOPD can have fatigued jaw muscles and have difficulty swallowing and chewing food. This can often result in an inadequate intake of total calories, vitamins and minerals, and contribute to further muscle protein breakdown. Additionally, individuals can experience abdominal discomfort or pain, diarrhea, constipation, bloating, vomiting or acid reflux due to weakened muscles.

For those living with Pompe disease, it is essential to continuously speak to your healthcare provider about ways to support the management of the disease.

Being informed of Pompe disease, its signs and symptoms and potential treatment options are all key to helping advocate for yourself or a loved one. If you believe you may be experiencing symptoms of Pompe disease, speak to your healthcare provider.

Talk to a healthcare provider to see if NEXVIAZYME could be a treatment option for your late-onset Pompe disease management.

