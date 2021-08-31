Here’s How Amazon Is Helping Entrepreneurs Take The Next Step With Their Businesses

There’s no better feeling for a small business owner than to have your products be widely available across the globe.

Amazon Launchpad is the perfect opportunity for small businesses with innovative products to accelerate their growth and a convenient way for shoppers to support and discover small businesses from the comfort of their homes.

Advertisement

Getty Images

Amazon Launchpad provides business owners with incremental marketing opportunities and tools, curated educational content, advice from Amazon experts, and a suite of benefits and services to help businesses increase the visibility of their products so they can focus on innovation and expansion. Check out some of the products featured in the Amazon Launchpad storefront.

There’s Thrive Natural Care, making moisturizing mineral face sunscreen from regeneratively farmed plants that helps reduce and repair skin irritations.

Amazon Launchpad

There’s WYND, making smart personal air purifiers that monitor air quality and send you alerts with the help of an app.

Amazon Launchpad

There’s Goodtimer, making a chore chart reinvented for modern families with patented technology that encourages kids to learn healthy habits.

Advertisement

Amazon Launchpad

There’s Shore Buddies, making plush toys through recycled plastic bottles with sound recorded by a marine biologist.

Amazon Launchpad

There’s Mother’s Shea, making raw shea butter, sustainably sourced and extracted from pure African shea nuts in Ghana, in a convenient tin, perfect for everyday use.

Amazon Launchpad

Along with supporting such a wide range of products, Amazon Launchpad also kicked off the first iteration of Innovation Month this August to drive awareness around the program and celebrate small businesses and startups. As part of Innovation Month, Amazon Launchpad is showcasing the current winners of its monthly Innovation Grants, one of which will be named Innovator of the Year and awarded up to $100,000 in prizes.

Getty Images