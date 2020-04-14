HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Grace Cary via Getty Images Cats and dogs can experience boredom, too. Here's how to keep them healthy and entertained while they're stuck inside more than usual.

If social distancing is making you a little stir-crazy, just think about how your four-legged friend must feel. Our fur babies might love having us home and possibly getting an extra walk most days, but your constant presence is probably also disrupting their routine.

Believe it or not, cats and dogs can experience boredom.

Your pet might normally go out with a walking group, attend doggy day care or invent their own mischief at home. Having you home all of the time might make them more inclined to lounge around all day, rather than break up the day with their usual mischief and exploration.

And if you’re a new pet parent who recently fostered or adopted an animal because of the COVID-19 pandemic, you might be working on establishing a new routine and healthy habits.

We reached out to the cat and dog trainers at Rover, experts in pet care, for their tips and tricks. Here’s what they had to say about how exercising your pet while keeping outside time to a minimum.

1. Teach an old dog (or cat) some new tricks

hobo_018 via Getty Images It’s never too late to teach an old dog new tricks.

Training is a great way to keep your pet active and tire them out while you’re at home together, according to Nicole Ellis, a certified professional dog trainer with Rover.

Don’t shy away from revisiting the basics or practicing things that might cause your pup stress, like being in a crate at the vet or groomer. It’s never too late to teach an old dog new tricks.

“It doesn’t take long to make a difference,” Ellis said. “Some great things to practice on are eye contact, ‘leave it,’ ‘stays’ (make this harder with distractions) and tricks.”

2. Give them their own designated space

serezniy via Getty Images Make sure your furry friend has a space to call their own.

Cats are creatures of habit. Although they appreciate your company, many of them also enjoy alone time, according to Mikel Delgado, a certified cat behavior expert from Rover.

Don’t be surprised if you notice your kitty getting a little stressed if you aren’t giving them enough space. An easy way to solve this is by giving your cat a better place to hang out than your keyboard, like a strategically placed heated cat bed near your chair or desk.

“A cleared-off shelf with a cat blanket on it can give your cat a ‘perch of judgment’ from which they can watch you work,” Delgado said.

3. Play some mind games

Chewy An interactive dog toy, like this treat finder, is a fun way to engage your furry friend's brain.

You’re probably looking for ways to pass the time, be more productive and learn something new, and your pets are craving the same stimulation. In fact, dogs that don’t get enough mental exercise might experience hyperactivity and resort to destructive behavior and excessive barking.

“Mental fatigue makes dogs (and humans) feel more physically tired than a physical effort alone,” Ellis said. “You can use this bit of science to help your dog get to what she wants most — a nice long nap.”

So what exactly is a mentally stimulating game for dogs? Think dog puzzles, Kong toys with your pup’s favorite snack inside, hiding treats under bowls and shuffling them around — activities that will make them think and problem-solve.

Ellis suggests playing some scent games, like hiding a few treats around the house and encouraging your dog to search for them, and setting up an indoor agility course with household items, like tunnels under chair legs and jumping over buckets.

For our feline friends, a mentally stimulating game might look like a feather wand, a food puzzle or hiding treats in a cardboard box filled with tissue paper. There are also plenty of cat puzzle toys and games, too.

4. Address and correct any repeat bad behaviors

Nils Jacobi via Getty Images Don't reward behavior you don't want to continue, like furniture scratching. Reward good behavior with treats.

Training isn’t exclusively for dogs, so take this time to correct your cat’s behavior or teach them a new trick or two. And remember: Don’t reward behavior you don’t want to continue.

“If your cat meows at you and you talk back, pet them, or even yell at them, that may be the response they are looking for,” Delgado said. “Reward good behaviors (being calm, quiet) with treats or praise.”

If your cat is scratching at the door while you’re busy, the best advice is to ignore them. If necessary, place a mild deterrent — like cardboard with sticky tape — on the door to discourage your cat.

5. Make the most of your walks

Christine McCann via Getty Images Switch up your dog's walking routine, while practicing some new commands.

You might be wearing out your dog’s leash at this point with all of those socially distant walks you’re taking.

It might not seem like much, but switching up your dog’s walking routine can make a difference, just like a new walking route can lift your own mood.

Practice some new commands during the walk like heeling, stopping and sitting to add spontaneity and tire out your pooch.

6. Take breaks for cuddles

Jo Thorpe Photography via Getty Images Keep your pet happy and active by taking breaks throughout the day to give them love and attention.

You might be trying to stick to a semi-normal work routine, but your furry friend doesn’t care.

At the end of the day, all our pets want is love and attention. Remember to take a few breaks throughout the day for cuddles, snuggles and playtime to keep them happy and active.

7. Get them a fun toy to pass the time

mixetto via Getty Images New toys are a sure way to keep your pup or cat busy with something new.

Last, but certainly not least: pet toys.

You might be ordering puzzles, embroidery kits and KitchenAid stand mixers to keep yourself entertained during social distancing, but don’t forget about your pet.

If they seem to lose interest easily, Ellis recommends hiding the toys your dog isn’t playing with and rotating them every so often so it becomes exciting the next time it comes out.

Looking for more? Here are some pet toys, games and puzzles to keep your furry friend entertained and exercised: