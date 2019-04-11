Huffpost

Most of us know by know it’s important to wear sunscreen every day, and try to use it when we can, but understanding how to apply (and reapply) sunscreen when also wearing makeup is another story.

How often you reapply sunscreen mostly depends on whether you’re indoors most of the day. Most dermatologists recommend using a sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30 and then reapplying a few times throughout the day if you’re spending time outdoors. The thing is, if you’re just getting into the habit of a sunscreen-and-makeup daily skincare routine, remembering to reapply seems like a big ask.

Today, when most of our beauty products pull double duty as SPF with moisturizer or foundation with sun protection, it’s become especially difficult to learn how to reapply any of those products without messing up your makeup. Even if you’ve found a separate facial primer sunscreen as the first step of your morning routine, you need a touch-up on those extra sunny days.

The solution is to start your day with your go-to facial sunscreen, but to swap to an SPF setting spray or SPF powder for touch-ups to protect your skin without smearing your makeup or caking your look. It’s as easy as misting your face with an SPF refreshing spray that will leave you with a dewy finish before leaving for lunch, or swirling some SPF setting powder across your skin to control sweat and shine as before you step outside.

While a lot of these multitasking SPF products are relatively new to the market, brands are starting to change the way they think about and formulate sunscreen. Supergoop!, for example, has an entire collection of innovative products ranging from sunscreen oil to an SPF primer (a personal favorite of mine), all with the purpose of making sunscreen application easy, fun, and like any other part of your beauty routine.

So you can stop using your makeup as an excuse for not reapplying sunscreen, we've rounded up 15 SPF setting sprays and powders for makeup friendly sunscreen touch-ups that you can stash in your bag this summer.

