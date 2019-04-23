Here's The First Look At The Ali Wong, Randall Park Rom-Com

Comedian Ali Wong shared the first look at her upcoming rom-com with “Fresh off the Boat” actor Randall Park, “Always Be My Maybe,” on Tuesday.

Wong posted a teaser clip of the movie, which boasts two Asian Americans as romantic leads, on her Instagram account. And it’s just as wacky and crass as you’d expect from the actress.

The Netflix movie, which is slated to be released on May 31, features an all-star cast with some other big Asian American names including Daniel Dae Kim, Keanu Reaves and Karan Soni. The film centers around childhood friends Sasha and Marcus, who have a falling out. Sasha, a celebrity chef, and Marcus, a struggling musician who works with his dad, reconnect 15 years later.

Wong and Park have long talked about making a rom-com together. And the pair have a long history of working together as well. Park previously told HuffPost that Wong actually became a member of the Asian American theater group he co-founded at UCLA.