ME: You know what would be fun, honey?

HUBBY: What?

ME: If we took a vacation to Orlan—

HUBBY: No.

ME: I mean the kids are only little for a few more years and—

HUBBY: No.

ME: I think they’d love the amusem—

HUBBY: Noooooo.

ME: But why not?

HUBBY: Ummm, because it’s expensive and not relaxing at all.

(After six weeks of asking him over and over again...)

ME: So whatta you think, sweetie: Orlando?

HUBBY: Will you stop bothering me if I just say yes?

ME: Yes.

HUBBY: Fine, yes.