Here’s What Life Is Like For Child Migrants At Mexico’s Southern Border

FROM UNICEF USA:

UNICEF works in the world’s toughest places to reach the most vulnerable children and adolescents – and to protect the rights of every child, everywhere. Across more than 190 countries and territories, including Mexico, UNICEF won’t stop working to ensure that migrant and refugee children are protected every step of the way. Every step of their journey comes with risks, but also opportunities to help. To learn how you can make a difference in these children’s lives, visit UNICEFUSA.org.