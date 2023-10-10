Here's What Parents Should Actually Buy During Amazon’s Fall Prime Day

We waded through the mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.
A crib for up to 49% off
A Graco 4Ever car seat for 30% off
A Roomba robot vacuum for 45% off (tied for the cheapest it's ever been!)
A detangling brush for up to 47% off
An EvenFlo all-terrain stroller wagon for 31% off
Tie-dye crocs for kids for up to 59% off
A Fire HD kids tablet for 40% off
Or a 2021 Apple iPad for 23% off (that's $95 off)
31% off a set of dinosaur–themed Magnatiles
A portable breast pump for 36% off with 15 control levels
A teaching alarm clock for 34% off
A pair of Como Tomo bottles for 43% off
BuzzFeed / Maitland
The Amazon Coat for 41% off in adult sizes and a whopping 50% off in kids sizes
A cute-as-can-be baby monitor for 26% off — the Cubo Ai Plus Smart monitor
A Bliss bidet from Bio Bidet for 33% off
A large Brita water pitcher for up to 46% off
A Dyson Purifier Cool for 33% off, which works as both an air purifier and a fan
A Ruggable machine-washable rug for 20% off
A TP-Link Wi-Fi extender for 33% off to boost your service throughout the whole house
A pack of corner guards for 29% off
A 5-in-1 gym for up to 20% off
A pack of Tommee Tippee silicone pacifiers for up to 30% off
A kid's writing and drawing tablet for up to 44% off
A house shaped bed frame for 27% off
A Macbook Air laptop for 25% off (it comes down to under $750, its best price!)
A set of internet-famous Mellanni sheets for up to 42% off
A Vitamix 5200 blender for 45% off
A Renpho percussion massager for 37% off
A fancy touchless forehead thermometer for a couple bucks off
The Amazon 4K Fire TV Stick for 54% off (it's the lowest price ever!)
A Tushbaby hip carrier for 38% off
The TikTok-famous Bissell Little Green carpet and upholstery cleaner for 30% off
An Oral-B Genius X Limited electric toothbrush for 50% off
An XXL Philips airfryer for 57% off (the cheapest it's ever been!)
A reviewer beloved Sophie the Giraffe for 20% off