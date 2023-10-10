ShoppingsalesPrime Day 2023

Here's What Parents Should Actually Buy During Amazon’s Fall Prime Day

Kids are expensive, so these smart savings on even smarter products are 100% worth it.
We waded through the mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.

FYI — deals move *fast*. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout the day to see our latest updates as the deals change!

Note: To get these deals you have to be a Prime member, so if you aren’t already, sign up for a free 30 day trial here.

HuffPost and its publishing partners receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
A crib for up to 49% off
If you're looking for chic nursery options without the beige baby aesthetic, this is here for you! The crib is also available with attachments to turn it into a toddler bed, so all this furniture can grow with your kiddo!

Promising reviews: "This crib was easy to assemble, it took my husband and me about 30 minutes. The color is beautiful. I also love that it can convert to a toddler bed for future use. Highly recommend." —Karla LeJeune

Price:$183.64+ (originally 359.99; available in three colors)
2
Amazon
A Graco 4Ever car seat for 30% off
Designed to provide ten years of use — the 4-in-1 design transitions for a rear-facing harness seat for infants all the way to a backless booster seat for kids from 40–120 pounds. Aka you're saving today on something you're going to use for an actual decade.

Promising review: "We bought this exact car seat back in 2019 for my oldest. Knowing there are cheaper but decent other options, I considered buying a different car seat when our youngest was born. I did a ton of research and visited stores in person to check quality. Once again I bought this car seat! It’s expensive but worth every penny. Comfortable, easy to install, reclines and extends super easy. Has two cup holders which my oldest has designated for snacks and a drink. It’s held up perfectly after multiple messes/spills/washes! Can’t recommend this car seat more. If you’re wondering if you should spend the money, do it!" —Matt Keller

Price:$230.99 (originally $329.99)
3
amazon.com
A Roomba robot vacuum for 45% off (tied for the cheapest it's ever been!)
So you can watch your house get cleaned while you tackle all of the other things on your to-do list. A parent's job is never done.

Promising review: "So far it is amazing! It picks up SO much dirt and hair. We have three dogs and a cat and my floors are spotless. We decided to get this cheaper one to see if it was something that would work for us and I am amazed! For the first week, we let it run everyday. We made sure we picked everything up and it only got stuck one time and that was because it went behind our couch that had been moved out accident. During week two, I did the maintenance on it and it was super simple. We use it every other day and have it schedule to run just before we get home. This thing even picks up cat litter! If you are on the fence, try it. Has made my life so much easier not having to sweep everyday!" —Kathryn P.

Price:$164.99 (originally $299.99)
4
amazon.com
A detangling brush for up to 47% off
Over 40,000+ people have given a 5-star review to this. There's no need to brush off your kid's (and TBH, YOUR) tears when their tangles try and ruin your morning. Use this pain-free option instead. You are ~knot~ losing to toddler tangles anymore!

Reviewers swear this brush works on all hair types: straight, wavy, or curly (from 3a–4c hair).

Promising review: "I'm a single dad of a 6-year-old girl, and combing her hair is the hardest part of taking care of her. She gets really bad knots in her hair. This brush is the only thing that has ever worked. Thank you so much. She even likes to comb her own hair now." —Nguyen P.

Price:$9.59+ (originally $17.99; available in seven colors)
5
Amazon
An EvenFlo all-terrain stroller wagon for 31% off
Promising review: "This was purchased on a whim after visiting the zoo one day and seeing all the fun wagons. We knew we were going to need one for when our kids outgrew the stroller, and after doing a lot of research and watching reviews, we settled on this one. It has been one of the best purchases we've made. The wheels are smooth, the sun shades work incredibly well, and with the mesh on the sides, we can keep the sun off our child's head and they can still see around them. The extra storage bag is a great addition. We purchased the second seat for our infant and it works amazing well. The major downside is the tiny little cup holder and food tray you get with it. It's not very sufficient compared to the tray you get without the seat. The wagon position is perfect for pulling uphill, and the stroller position is great for neighborhood walks. The only other issue I have, which isn't really an issue, is that the front wheels WILL shake and wobble a lot unless there's weight over the wheels. I ended up putting a 25 lb dumbbell in the front to keep that from happening and it works great. Overall, fantastic product. We are very happy with it!" —Andrew Shaum

Price:$274.32 (originally $399.99; available in two colors)
6
amazon.com
Tie-dye crocs for kids for up to 59% off
(Plus Classic Crocs for *you* for up to 41% off) so the whole fam can walk in comfort all day (and pop those babies into sport mode needed). Reviewers say as soon as you put them on, you might not want to wear your other, regular shoes.

Promising review: "My 7 year old wears these everyday now. They are comfortable, no leave any marks on her feet, easy to rinse off when dirty, lightweight, and look cute! Would buy again." —Christell

Promising review: "I love these little shoes. They baby walks around looking at his feet, he just loves them. He doesn't take them off and appears to be very comfortable in them. Bright cheerful colors, with excellent traction on the bottom. Well worth the money! I even ordered another pair in the next size up." —Cindy Adkins

Price: kids tie-dye crocs for $18.36+ (originally $44.99; available in sizes 4 Toddler–6 Big Kid) andadult Crocs for$29.35+ (originally $49.99) and shop all the Croc deals here.

And if you want to match, you can get tie-dye Crocs in adult sizes for up to 55% off!
7
Amazon
A Fire HD kids tablet for 40% off
If you don't want to worry about what your little one is up to. It's designed for kids ages three to seven and comes with a year-long Amazon Kids+ subscription, which gives the family access to thousands of books, games, videos, and more.

Promising review: "Love this! It’s exactly like my daughter's other Amazon tablet but much bigger and seems to be faster. I love that once you enter the kids profile they can only download apps that are age appropriate and she can have the freedom of having her own games. It’s also super easy to switch to my own profile on the tablet if I wanna use it too!" —Amy

Price:$119.99 (originally $199.99; available in three colors)
8
Amazon
Or a 2021 Apple iPad for 23% off (that's $95 off)
With a 10.2 inch display so you can stay connected on the go — it has the power of a computer but in a perfectly portable package! Whether you're doing work (you can type or even hand-write or draw!), passing it over for your kid to play a game, or streaming a movie on the retina display, this bb will come perfectly in handy.

Promising review: "My 5 year old iPad was ready to give up the ghost so after some research decided to buy the 9th gen. instead of the new 10. Everything I read pretty much said that unless you're doing really challenging tasks the processor in the 9th was more than adequate. On sale this was $150.00 less than the 10th gen. so it was a no brainer. Arrived on time (thanks Amazon) factory fresh. Works perfectly as I would expect; quicker and better screen quality than my old one. A great buy." —dbzePrice:$303 (originally $398)
9
Amazon
31% off a set of dinosaur–themed Magnatiles

Price: $89.99 (originally $129.99)

10
Amazon
A portable breast pump for 36% off with 15 control levels
Check out the BabyBuddah landing page for more Prime Day deals!

Promising review: "This little pump is a lifesaver for exclusively pumping. It is so compact and just as powerful as my large medical-grade pump. I used it with my first child for six months and about three months with my second child, but unfortunately, it then stopped working. Not ideal, but I did read the pump is only for single use — so, fair. It was worth a second purchase." —Chad

Price:$159.99 (originally $249.99)
11
amazon.com
A teaching alarm clock for 34% off
To help your children know when they're allowed to leave their room, giving you slightly more shut-eye in the a.m. Update the settings to your family's schedule and this lil' helper will light up when the kids are allowed to get up and out of bed.

One of my BuzzFeed coworkers wrote a review about how this clock is basically like giving the gift of sleep to parents with young children.

Promising review: "We've had this clock for four years and it's still going strong. You can adjust the amount of time the green light stays on. You MUST wait until the green light comes on to enter the room or it won't work! If your child comes out before it's on, take them back to bed and walk out. We get them used to it (now with child #3, 9 months old) by telling them before closing the door at night 'Wait for your green alien to wake up!' It's a good last-minute reminder. The only thing I'd change is that the dimmest light setting is still a bit bright for my light sleepers, so I have to lay a burp rag or something over the back to make it dimmer. I'm considering buying a second so the older kids can have theirs back!" —Lauren

Price:$26.39 (originally $39.95)
12
amazon.com
A pair of Como Tomo bottles for 43% off
Boasting dual anti-colic vents and a breast-like design to make nipple confusion a thing of the past. These are BPS-free, phthalates-free, BPA-free, nitrosamines-free, and lead-free so you can know your baby is getting nutrients without compromise.

Click the coupon before adding to cart for the extra 20% off!

Promising review: "I bought four different bottle brands and this bottle was the only one my breastfed baby latched to and had continuous interest in using. The nipple was closer to what she is used to and I think she liked the silicone feel and shape of the bottle for holding. The newborn flow was a little slow for what she is used to, but we are introducing the medium flow now." —Anne

Price:$15.98 (originally $27.99)
13
BuzzFeed / Maitland
The Amazon Coat for 41% off in adult sizes and a whopping 50% off in kids sizes
I bought this on Prime Day allllll the way back in 2019 and it's SO WARM!!!! I truly live in it all winter, and so do half the people I know at this point.

Promising review: "Let me start by saying, my husband says that I am obsessed with coats. Out of probably 20 winter coats, this is now my absolute favorite! I can't even begin to tell you how much I love this coat; I love everything about it! The quality is outstanding! I have had every expensive brand-name winter coat, but have never ever had one that has kept me this warm! I I'm not even looking forward to the warmer months because I don't want to put this coat away!! Every time I wear it, I get at least one, 'I love your coat!'" —Suzi Linthorst

Price: kids sizes: $69.99 (originally $139.99; available in sizes 4/5T–11/12) adult sizes: $89.99 (originally $149.99; available in women's sizes XXS–5X and 13 colors)
14
Amazon
A cute-as-can-be baby monitor for 26% off — the Cubo Ai Plus Smart monitor
Check out Cubo's landing page for more Prime Day deals!

Promising review: "My whole family and I love this camera, especially the auto photo capture function which will automatically snap cute pictures of your baby throughout the day. I had a small issue with my camera which was quickly resolved by the customer service team who are very responsive, courteous, and helpful. Highly recommended!" —Hannah

Price:$221 (originally $299)
15
amazon.com
A Bliss bidet from Bio Bidet for 33% off
BTW, I'm raving from experience here! I own this bidet and it has been a *must need* during my pregnancy! Check out BioBidet's landing page to see all their Prime Day deals!

Promising review: "I purchased this because I have a medical condition and this helps so much. It can be as powerful or as gentle as you want it. It is the catalyst of all the bidets I looked at. It mounted easily and provides a heated seat and heated water. The hand remote is great to have rather than bending to change the modes on the sides. Guest have fallen in love with it. Plenty of options to fit everyone’s preferences. I highly recommend this product. We have had no issues with it at all." —Rena P.

Price:$466.65 (originally $699; available elongated or round)
16
amazon.com
A large Brita water pitcher for up to 46% off
With a 10-cup capacity because it's pretty tough to meet your family's hydration goals with water that tastes...let's just say, at best, funky.

Promising review: "I was getting tired of lugging heavy packs of bottled water home, not to mention my growing concern about the plastic waste in the landfills. After a lot of research, I settled on this one and have not been disappointed. I was concerned about the taste as we don't have the best water in my city. However, I have been extremely pleased with the taste and how fast it filters the water. I would recommend this to anyone." —Double R

Price:$28.86+ (originally $53.79; available in three colors).
17
amazon.com
A Dyson Purifier Cool for 33% off, which works as both an air purifier and a fan
Complete with both a HEPA filter and an additional filter designed to remove odors and gases including VOCs to give you some extra peace of mind. It even senses changes in air quality, and reacts accordingly!

Promising review: "At first, I was a little concerned about spending $649 not including tax to get this however, being someone who suffers from asthma, and also having 44 animals in the room, air circulation, airflow as well as proper filtration is absolutely essential. I also live in California which deals with fires from time to time so it’s very important to have a high quality filter. One thing I want to state do not buy the cheap third-party filters for the system. They will not filter as you want only buy genuine OEM Dyson filters which you can purchase from their website. You cannot get official Dyson filters on Amazon, however this product exceeds absolutely everything I was looking for it even lets you know what type of substances it is filtering with its active air purification system. This is a easy way to take your filtration up a notch. Put your money where your breathing is, you won’t regret it. Fantastic, worth every penny." —AlexanderJacobs

Price:$499.99 (originally $799.99), and shop all the Dyson deals here
18
amazon.com
A Ruggable machine-washable rug for 20% off
You can snag this now and know that your living room can stay looking on-point and elegant despite your children's spilling skills.

Check out Ruggable's landing page for more Prime Day Deals!

Promising review: "Amazing. Well worth the price. I love the two-piece design. Looks great. Very slip resistant, doesn't move at all. No need for rug grippers or protectors for hardwood. My kids already tested it out by dumping a cup of strawberry milk on the rug. It didn't leak through to the hardwood. Then we just threw it in the washer. I'm going to fill my house with these." —MattSand

Price:$79.20 (originally $99 for coral colored 2'x3'; available in multiple colors and sizes, not all on sale)
19
Amazon
A TP-Link Wi-Fi extender for 33% off to boost your service throughout the whole house
Promising review: "My neighbor is gracious enough to share her Wi-Fi but I don't get a great signal throughout my place... This was the perfect fix and super easy to install. Almost plug-and-play. I downloaded the tether app and connected the network to the extender then logged on to the new network and now have full signal through my place on every device I have on the network. 👍 All you need is the password to the desired network OR access to the router and you're in." —Bradley Martinez

Price:$29.99 (originally $44.99)
20
amazon.com
A pack of corner guards for 29% off
A baby-proofing solution that can make sharp surfaces safe while still letting your style stay sharp. If you have a tendency to bump and bruise your body against your sharp-edged furniture, this little goo can also save you!

Promising review: "These are honestly the best corner protectors we have tried! We've had a few others in our house and they are constantly falling off because they lost their sticky or our daughter pulls them off because they are huge and they catch her eye, and they are just not pretty to look at. But these are so small and clear, you don't even notice they are there (so our daughter doesn't even try to pull them off) they stick very well, and have already protected her little head from hitting a corner. I'm not sure how they will peel off, since we haven't tried yet, but so far so good!" —E3232

Price:$9.98 (originally $13.98; available in three pack sizes)
21
amazon.com
A 5-in-1 gym for up to 20% off
Check out Avenlur's landing page for more gorgeous kid products and see all that they have for sale this Prime Day!

Promising review: "This was easy to put together, my husband and I did it in less than an hour. The packaging is nice and doesn’t feel cheap. It feels very solid and the wood smells like wood, so that’s nice. Also all the holes are drilled where they are supposed to be and only two holes (of about 64 total) were slightly stripped once fully tightened, but it doesn’t seem to impact the structural integrity and nothing is loose." —Gullyfluff25

Price:$239.20+ (originally $299; available in three colors)
22
Amazon
A pack of Tommee Tippee silicone pacifiers for up to 30% off
To save the day (week, month, and maybe year!) when your baby keeps spitting out their pacifier. There's no "wrong" side thanks to its soft symmetrical nipple. And your little one will take to it thanks to the silky smooth, skin-like feel.

Promising review: "My son will only take Tommee Tippee pacifiers, but the traditional ones tend to trap water in the nipple that I can never get out. I was so happy to find these that are the same style. My only complaint is there is no where to latch a pacifier clip, however, it is an easy fix with a single hole punch! My son LOVES them! Will be buying more!" —Crystal H.

Price:$11.75+ (originally $16.88; available in 3 styles and 12 colors)
23
Amazon
A kid's writing and drawing tablet for up to 44% off
For letting your little ones express themselves without going through a forest of trees.

Click the coupon for the extra 30% off!

Promising review: "This is a great 'toy.' Kids love it, and it is easy to use for drawing, practicing sight words or spelling lists, games between siblings, etc, for even 4-year-olds. I purchased two, and then seeing how popular they were, I purchased a few more for gifts and have received very good feedback from the recipients." —CR

Price:$11.19+ (originally $19.99; available in five colors)
24
amazon.com
A house shaped bed frame for 27% off
Promising review: "Extremely sturdy. I put them together myself in just over an hour each. My girls love sleeping in their beds now! Very happy with my purchase." —Melody Lundeen

Price:$219.99+ (originally $299.99+; available in four colors)
25
Amazon
A Macbook Air laptop for 25% off (it comes down to under $750, its best price!)
An excellent deal if you're looking to get your star student a new laptop, or if you own old laptop is getting a bit old and slow! This has all the features needed — 18 hours of battery life, a 13.3 inch retina display, and the user-friendly experience you love from Apple.

Promising review: "I've owned a bunch of macs since 1995. This is by far my favorite. Tried a MBP because that's what I've been used to and because of the bigger screen. After using the Air for a week, I couldn't go back to the MBP. Too big, too clunky. This MBA is simply perfect. Great screen, size, screen, speed, everything you could ask for in a laptop. No wonder it gets such amazing reviews. Yeah, this is the one to get." —James

Price:$749.99 (available in gold, silver, and grey finishes)
26
amazon.com
A set of internet-famous Mellanni sheets for up to 42% off
Made of a super-soft and moisture-wicking microfiber fabric over 250,000 5-star reviewers (wow!) love for being cozy and sleeping surprisingly cool — at an unbeatable price! You just might want to replace allllll the sheets in your house (your room! the kids room! the guest room!) after your first night of sleep.

Promising review: "I can't say enough good things about these sheets. I was waking up at night HOT all the time and thinking it was a physical thing for me personally. I was reading online and stumbled on these and thought 'Hmmm...wonder if my uber-expensive sheets are actually making me hot at night??' I ordered these and I'm sleeping like a baby now. No more night sweats. Ordering some for my son as well. Game changer! High quality and exceptional price." —J. Marshall

Promising review: "I read from other reviews these sheets were soft so I wasn't too surprised when I received them and man are they soft and so comfortable. We have Egyptian cotton sheets that were expensive and I promise we have changed them back out for the comfort of these sheets. The cotton sheets were cold and these were just right. The other thing is my husband has thin skin that any nick he will bleed. Well he has bled on these white sheets and when we washed them (in cold water as instructed) the blood always comes out and never stains. I can't say enough great things about them except to say all three of my adult kids are receiving a set as part of their Christmas!" —Sheree Chrestman

Price: $29.72 (originally $50.97 for the queen; available in sizes twin–California king, plus sheet sets with deep pockets for taller mattresses and 40 colors and patterns).
27
amazon.com
A Vitamix 5200 blender for 45% off
Promising review: "Got this for a super steal on Black Friday after having broken the Hamilton beach blender I used to have. I hated that blender and as such didn’t use it unless I had to. So when it broke and it was time for a new one I wanted one that I wouldn’t hate. This blends wonderfully. Smooth and quick even for a smaller amount of liquid. Nothing gets stuck under the blades. It is easy to clean. It’s a dream. I’m already stocking my freezer with frozen fruits for smoothies, making almond milk and generally looking forward to soups and such to make the most of this mighty guy. It does take significant real estate on the shelf but it’s worth it to have a blender that doesn’t suck. The best Black Friday deal." —Kaitlyn Morar

Price:$299.95 (originally $549.95; deal only available on the black version)
28
amazon.com
A Renpho percussion massager for 37% off
With five different head attachments for targeting different areas. Reviewers love it for soothing sore muscles, easing neck and shoulder pain, and working through tough knots — aka it's great for that aching back after your kid begs to be picked up for what feels like the 5,000th time today.

Click the coupon for the extra 5% off.

Promising review: "My husband bought me a massage gun for Christmas. I opened it, and it had been used (yuck) so I said, let's return it. My daughter in law got one for Christmas as well. We put an end on each one, and we compared them. Mine was from Sharper Image/Costco, hers was this model Renpho. Mine in comparison was not powerful, did not go as fast, and just didn't do much for me. They look similar but they were NOT. So I returned mine, and I ordered this Renpho. Due to the holidays, there were delays with the shipment. I was soooo disappointed because I was looking forward to trying it on my aching feet with plantar fasciitis. I have tried EVERYTHING for my feet, nothing works and I am always in pain. It came, and I opened the box to find an UNUSED, BRAND NEW massage gun with all the attachments. I tried it out and I thought wow, that feels AWESOME. But the true test is how do you feel the next day right? You cannot always walk around with a massage gun in your hand. The next day, I felt AMAZING. AMAZING. I used it on my hubby's back too, and he said he felt so much better today as well! In addition, this one is way QUIETER than my original massage gun. It's just really a quality piece. You won't be disappointed in this one. It really is what it says. I know it is hard to choose from all the models on the internet, but this one is the real deal. It's worth the money if you have pain." —L Johnson

Price:$56.99 (originally $89.99; available in three colors)
29
amazon.com
A fancy touchless forehead thermometer for a couple bucks off
Promising review: "This is a great thermometer — accurate, looks great, a must-have! If you have kids, forget about sticking a thermometer in their ears. I have four kids now and a thermometer is a must-have. Hold this thing close to the forehead, push the button in and you get a reading in about one second. This thing looks good, feels good, and is accurate. We’ve used multiple thermometers in the past. The head scanner that you run across the forehead...no good. In-ear thermometers...accurate, but expect a battle. Rectal thermometers...very accurate, but expect a war. This is the easiest one out of all of them. We find it especially useful when we need the quick 'I don’t feel that great' check...i.e., man cold. Overall, highly recommend!."—BearDownChi1

Price:$16.99 (originally $19.99)
30
Amazon
The Amazon 4K Fire TV Stick for 54% off (it's the lowest price ever!)
You can simply plug it into your existing TV and stream all the shows, movies, and music you want at the push of a button, making it even faster and easier to play Encanto for the fifth time this week.

Use the voice button to find shows, launch apps, search for type of movie ("Alexa find suspense thrillers") OR EVEN ORDER A PIZZA from Domino's! And with this gen, you can control your TV and sound bar right from the remote too, and it even has preset buttons to open your favorite apps in one click.

Promising review: "I recently upgraded to this remarkable Firestick, and I must say, it has exceeded all my expectations. Having previously owned the first model, which unfortunately became sluggish over time, I couldn't be more thrilled with the noticeable improvements in this latest version. It's like a breath of fresh air! The first thing that struck me was the remarkable speed of this Firestick. It operates like a well-oiled machine, effortlessly delivering my favorite content in a blink of an eye. Streaming has never been this seamless and enjoyable! The enhanced performance truly sets this device apart from its predecessor. Not only is the speed impressive, but the overall quality of this Firestick is exceptional. It exudes a sense of durability and sophistication, instantly making it a centerpiece of my entertainment setup. The sleek design and premium build are a testament to its superior craftsmanship, making it a true joy to own. In conclusion, this Firestick is a game-changer in every sense of the word. From its lightning-fast performance to its unmatched quality, it has raised the bar for streaming devices. If you're looking for an upgrade that will revolutionize your entertainment setup, look no further. This Firestick is an investment you won't regret!" —Tyler Greene

Price:$22.99 (originally $49.99)You can also get 58% off the basic Amazon Fire TV Stick, which brings the price down to $16.99!
31
Amazon
A Tushbaby hip carrier for 38% off
It's recommended for children between 8 and 45 pounds and can be used in four different holding positions — feeding/breastfeeding, side carrying, front facing, and face-to-face. See why this mama calls the Tushbaby "the best invention for parents of young children on TikTok.

Promising review: "This has been one of MANY items I have purchased thanks to TikTok, and I'm glad I did. Super easy to use, easy to adjust, and most importantly it helps with support tremendously. It comes with pockets and a place to hold bottles/sippy cups, which can be very handy. My 8-month-old weights around 30–35 lbs, and he's basically attached to me 24/7, carrying all day was killing my back and arms! Thank God for this invention, my arms and back can rest." —Jennifer Calle

Price:$67.99 (originally $10.99; available in two colors). Tushbaby is a small biz run by three California mamas and specializes in products that bringing a little more ease to everyday parenting life.
32
Amazon
The TikTok-famous Bissell Little Green carpet and upholstery cleaner for 30% off
For knocking out pet stains, spills (cherry soda on a white couch is never a good idea), and more — without having to waste a lot of your valuable storage space.

Promising review: "Yup, saw it on TikTok and had to buy it. My car's upholstery was so dirty from my dogs and years of NOT getting it deep cleaned. This is a game changer. I should've taken a before and after because it was awesome. Not to mention how satisfying it is seeing the dirty water get sucked back into the tank. Easy to prep. Easy to use. Easy to clean. I definitely recommend. This will be perfect for other things in the house as well because if it can tackle MY car with two big dogs, it's gold." —Taylor L.

Price:$86 (originally $123.59)
33
amazon.com
An Oral-B Genius X Limited electric toothbrush for 50% off
For an upgrade that will make your and your kids' dentist *sing* the next time you see them. It's equipped with AI that works to instantly recognize your unique brushing style and adapt to guide you to your best, deepest clean, with up to 500% more plaque removed than a traditional manual toothbrush.

Promising review: "Amazing clean. I was at first hesitant to spend that much on a toothbrush but it’s worth every penny. It works at least 10x better than my $20 Oral B electronic toothbrush. The motion sensing is very cool and helpful. After just one brush my teeth feel almost like they do after a professional cleaning as opposed to how they felt after brushing with my cheap electronic toothbrush." —Anne E La PerlaPrice: $99.99 (originally $199.99; available in three colors)
34
amazon.com
An XXL Philips airfryer for 57% off (the cheapest it's ever been!)
So you and the entire fam can enjoy all the mozzarella sticks, french fries, and other fried delights you could ever want without the oily mess of traditional fryers.

Promising review: "Had this air fryer for a few months now and I am really impressed! it is really easy to use. It is well constructed, doesn't feel cheep and I am shocked as how easy it is to use and how well it works. The non-stick surfaces help significantly with cleanup. Consider your counter/storage space as this is a sizable unit. Another great product with the Phillips name on it!" —ANTHONY W.Price:$149.95 (originally $349.99)
35
Amazon
A reviewer beloved Sophie the Giraffe for 20% off
So your child can have THE ultimate cult-favorite teether toy. We're talkin' over 15 THOUSAND 5-star reviews, folks.

Promising review: "Sophie has been a staple in our house since we had children. All of my kids have loved this teether. Our dogs also have loved it as well, which is why I have thought about five of these in the many years I have had children. And I would continue to buy them because my kids love them so much." —Dayna

Price:$24.11 (originally $29.99)

