Here's What Parents Should Actually Buy On Amazon Prime Day

Deals on video baby monitors, diaper pail refills and more parent-approved products.
Amazon Prime Day is June 21 and 22 this year, and there are tons of big discounts to be had.

Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet With Sturdy Case (50% off)
Your little one can play cool games and stay entertained at home or on the road. Get the Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet for $69.99 (originally $139.99; available in three colors).
FridaBaby Baby Basics Kit (39% off)
It includes a snot-sucker, a gas-passer, a nail trimmer and a silicone cradle-cap brush to help your baby on a daily basis. Get the FridaBaby Baby Basics Kit for $24.49 (originally $39.99).
Shark Upright Vacuum (47% off)
LED lights will help you spot hidden debris and a good suction system will pick up pesky indoor allergens (dust, debris and pet hair). Get the Shark Upright Vacuum for $168.99 (originally $319.99).
Backyard Zip Line Kit (22% off)
Turn your boring backyard into a fun zip-lining adventure for the kiddos. Get this Backyard Zip Line Kit for $179.99 (originally $229.74).
WaterWarden Pool Gate (53% off)
Enjoy outdoor time with the fam and prevent your swimmer-in-training from jumping into the pool. Get the WaterWarden Pool Gate for $92.29+ (originally $195.95+; available in two sizes and five styles).
Graco Extend2Fit Convertible Car Seat (29% off)
This convertible car seat grows with your child (you can easily adjust it from rear-facing to forward-facing positions). Plus, parents love it for car trips: it's received 44,000 five-star reviews! Get the Graco Extend2Fit Convertible Car Seat for $149.99 (originally $211.99).
Bissell Smart Purifier (30% off)
It comes with a HEPA filter that'll tackle dust, pollen, smoke, odor and pet dander. (Goodbye, annoying indoor allergies.) Get the Bissell Smart Purifier for $159.99 (originally $159.99).
Nespresso Vertuo Next coffee machine (49% off)
Easily make yourself a cup of coffee whenever it's a long day with the kiddos and you need some caffeine, stat. Get the Nespresso Vertuo Next coffee machine for $99 (originally $192.95).
Fun construction zone plate (20% off)
Your kiddos will enjoy eating a truckload of strawberries, cereal or broccoli when it's meal time. Get the construction zone plate for $19.99 (originally $24.99; available in four colors).
iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum (33% off)
It'll automatically clean your floors, so you can spend more time with your little one and not worry about messes around the house. Get the iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum for $199.99 (originally $299.99).
Toddler lounge chair (20% off)
Your mini me can lounge in style (and stay comfy!) in this adorable seat. Get this toddler lounge chair for $90.24 (originally $112.80).
Light Saber Chopsticks (57% off)
Enjoy meals in a galaxy far, far away with your mini Jedis. Get a pair of Light Saber Chopsticks for $12.97 (originally $29.99).
Instant Pot 11-in-1 with an air fryer (35% off)
Whip up meals with minimal effort, it can pressure cook, sauté, steam, sous vide, warm, slow cook, air fry, roast, bake, broil and dehydrate food! Get the Instant Pot 11-in-1 with an air fryer for $129.95 (originally $199.99).
Mama Bear diaper pail refills (22% off)
Keep your Diaper Genie pail filled with blue plastic bags at all times. Get eight Mama Bear diaper pail refills for $26.51 (originally $33.99).
A wireless eufy Security Video baby monitor (25% off)
Monitor your baby during the day (or night), thanks to night vision and views that'll give you clear shots of their crib and room. Get the wireless eufy Security Video baby monitor for $119.99 (originally $159.99).
