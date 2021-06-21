Here's What Parents Should Actually Buy On Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is June 21 and 22 this year, and there are tons of big discounts to be had.
If you don’t have time to pore over more than 2 million sales and find the products you really want, don’t worry. Below are the deals on pet products, from a splurge-worthy vacuum to swimming gear and grooming supplies.
Advertisement
To take advantage of Prime Day deals, you’ll need an Amazon Prime membership. Sign up for a free 30-day trial today if you’re not already a member. Check out all of HuffPost’s 2021 Prime Day coverage here.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
1
Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet With Sturdy Case (50% off)
Amazon
2
FridaBaby Baby Basics Kit (39% off)
Amazon
3
Shark Upright Vacuum (47% off)
Amazon
4
Backyard Zip Line Kit (22% off)
Amazon
5
WaterWarden Pool Gate (53% off)
Amazon
6
Graco Extend2Fit Convertible Car Seat (29% off)
Amazon
7
Bissell Smart Purifier (30% off)
Amazon
8
Nespresso Vertuo Next coffee machine (49% off)
Amazon
9
Fun construction zone plate (20% off)
Amazon
10
iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum (33% off)
Amazon
11
Toddler lounge chair (20% off)
Amazon
12
Light Saber Chopsticks (57% off)
Amazon
13
Instant Pot 11-in-1 with an air fryer (35% off)
Amazon
14
Mama Bear diaper pail refills (22% off)
Amazon
15
A wireless eufy Security Video baby monitor (25% off)
Amazon