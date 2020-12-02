Here’s What To Do With All Your Holiday Leftovers This Year

RYOT Studio

Holiday meals are an annual highlight for many, with feasts that leave everyone satiated and which feature beloved dishes that are prepared especially for these occasions. Naturally, a dinner of that magnitude results in a hearty amount of leftovers that last for days afterward, but the magic of the meals begins to wane after having the same dish day after day in an effort to not be wasteful. There is in fact a trick to solving this surplus dilemma: simply create new dishes from what you still have in excess.

“In order to make a meal stretch, I focus more on the sides,” food blogger Tisha Salkey says of her leftovers strategy. “They can go a long way and are normally less expensive than the main dishes. Mac & cheese, candied yams and collard greens are all dishes that you can really make stretch and work within your budget.”

To turn your leftovers into all new delicious meals, you’ll need to add a few things to your list while grocery shopping. So, we’ve partnered with Walmart to ensure your journey is as easy and simple as possible. Their new Walmart+ membership will help you get it all done for the holidays with free delivery* from your store and mobile scan & go, so you can spend time on your inspiring and ingenious dishes instead of trying to gather ingredients. Here, some expert chefs and food bloggers help you remix your leftovers for holiday dishes to remember.

Select the recipes below and start cooking now!

Cornbread Dressing Pancakes with Cranberry Sauce Syrup

by Angela Carlos, Culinary Editor at Food Network

Yields: 8 pancakes



Pancake Instructions



Cranberry Syrup Ingredients

¾ cup maple syrup

¼ cup leftover cranberry sauce

2 tablespoons orange juice

2 teaspoons unsalted butter



Pancake Instructions

Combine the eggs, leftover dressing, flour, sour cream, eggs, baking powder and salt in the bowl of a food processor fitted with the blade attachment. Pulse to form a thick batter, for approximately 45 minutes. The batter will be quite thick. Heat a large non-stick skillet over medium to high heat with approximately 1 tablespoon of butter to coat. Once the butter stops foaming, use a ¼ cup measurement to scoop the pancakes into the pan. Do not overcrowd and work in batches if necessary. Cook the pancakes 3 to 4 minutes until golden brown before flipping. Cook 2 to 3 minutes more or until the pancakes are golden on both sides and cooked through. Transfer to a plate and drizzle with the warm cranberry sauce syrup for serving.



Syrup Instructions

Combine the syrup, cranberry sauce, orange juice and butter in a small saucepan. Whisk to combine and bring to a low simmer over medium to high heat to melt the butter and warm the syrup for approximately 3 to 4 minutes. Transfer the syrup to a small pitcher for serving.

Thanksgiving Leftovers Stuffed Plantain Cups

by Tisha Salkey, food blogger at DishItWithTisha

Yields: 2 - 3 servings



Ingredients

1 cup leftover turkey (shredded)

½ cup bbq sauce

¼ cup leftover cranberry sauce

2 green plantains

½ cup leftover mac & cheese

½ cup leftover collard greens

½ cup leftover candied yams

Oil for frying

Optional: diced green onion for garnish



Instructions

Peel and cut plantain into equal pieces (about 4-5 chunks per plantain). Deep fry plantain chunks for 5 minutes. If you’re using an air fryer: coat plantain in a tablespoon of oil and cook for 10 minutes at 400 degrees F. Shake halfway. Remove plantain. While the plantain is frying, proceed to make the “pulled turkey”. In a medium-sized bowl, combine shredded turkey, BBQ sauce and leftover cranberry sauce. Heat up the turkey mixture in a medium-sized skillet over medium heat. Place a chunk of plantain into the lemon squeezer and squeeze until it forms a cup. Repeat with each chunk. Deep fry the plantain cups for about 4 minutes or until golden brown. Fill each cup with an equal amount of collard greens, candied yams, mac and cheese, shredded turkey mixture and garnish with diced green onion.





Cranberry and Sweet Potato Breakfast Cookies

by Erin Hendrickson, RDN of No Waste Nutrition

Yields: 15 two-inch cookies

*Vegan, dairy-free and egg-free



Ingredients



Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Oil a baking sheet or prepare with cooking spray. Mash sweet potatoes in a bowl, then mix in almond butter. Add the maple syrup, oats, vanilla extract, pecans, and spices and mix to combine. Fold in cranberry sauce. Shape the dough into 15 two-inch cookies and bake for about 20 minutes, or until golden brown and firm to the touch. Cookies will firm up further during the cooling process. Let cool to room temperature and store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 5 days.





Turkey Cauliflower Fried Rice

by Jeffrey Butler, chef and instructor at the International Culinary Center

Yields: 4 portions



Ingredients



Instructions

Break and beat the 2 eggs. Heat an 8-inch non-stick pan for 2 to 3 minutes on medium heat. Add the 2 teaspoons of vegetable oil to the pan and cook the eggs in the pan till firm and fully cooked. Remove eggs from the pan and allow them to cool. Coarsely chop the eggs. Reserve for step 8. Heat a 12 to 14-inch sauté pan over medium to high heat for 2 to 3 minutes. Add 3 tablespoons of vegetable oil. Add the chopped garlic and ginger to the pan. Put the diced onion in the pan and cook for 3 minutes. Add the cooked peas, carrots and baby corn to the pan. Cook for 3 to 4 minutes. Place the turkey and cooked eggs in the pan with the carrot mixture. Continue cooking on medium to high heat and warm the meat through for approximately 2 to 3 minutes. Pour the soy sauce into the pan. It should quickly evaporate and color the vegetables and meat. This will only take approximately 1 minute. Add the cauliflower rice to the pan. Stir frequently and heat all the way through for approximately 3 to 4 minutes on high heat. Remove from the stove, turn off the burner and fold in the scallion, bean sprouts and sesame oil. Adjust the seasoning with salt and pepper.





Leftover Turkey Meatballs with Puntarelle Chicory and Gravy

by Chef Fabio Bano of Spring Place Restaurant in New York City

Yields: 4 servings



Meatball Ingredients



Garnish Ingredients

1 bunch of fresh Puntarelle chicory, washed, coarsely chopped, kept in iced water

Juice of 1 lemon

Salt to season

1 small piece of Parmigiano or Pecorino



Instructions

Place the leftover deboned turkey in a meat grinder or food processor, and blitz until ground and coarse. In a large bowl, combine ground turkey, stuffing, shallots, parsley (or kale), eggs, cheese, flour, cinnamon, mashed potato or squash. Using a strong spatula or your hands, mix well. Shape the mixture into one-inch balls. Taste and season with salt and pepper if needed. Preheat a sauté pan (preferably non-stick) that’s wide enough to host all the meatballs. Pour the olive oil and place the meatballs. Cook them over medium heat, rolling them in the pan to cook them evenly for approximately 7 to 8 minutes, until they are warm to the center. You can use a cake tester if you are unsure. Add the butter, one sprig of thyme and baste the meatballs gently to coat them with butter. Remove the fat in excess, add the leftover gravy and deglaze by reducing the jus until the meatballs are nicely coated. Remove the Puntarelle from the iced water, dry the water in excess, place them in a bowl and dress them with salt and lemon juice. Place the meatball in a serving bowl, place the Puntarelle on top and serve with fresh Parmigiano shavings.





Leftover Turkey Cranberry Salad

by Tisha Salkey, food blogger at DishItWithTisha

Yields: 2 servings



Salad Ingredients

5 ounces mixed greens, chopped

¼ cup crumbled feta

½ cup leftover turkey, diced

¼ cup leftover cornbread croutons

¼ cup diced red onion



Leftover Cranberry Sauce Salad Dressing Ingredients



Cornbread Croutons Instructions

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F. Cut leftover cornbread into cubes. Drizzle with olive oil and bake for 10 minutes. Flip halfway.



Leftover Cranberry Sauce Salad Dressing Instructions

In a small bowl mix together leftover cranberry sauce, salt, oregano, apple cider vinegar, black pepper and maple syrup. Set aside.



Salad Instructions

Place chopped greens in a bowl with crumbled feta, diced turkey, and diced red onion. Right before serving, toss in crushed croutons and cranberry dressing.





Open-Face Leftover Turkey Melt

by Angela Carlos, Culinary Editor at Food Network

Yields: 1 sandwich



Ingredients

4 slices rye bread

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened

2 tablespoons mayonnaise

¼ cup leftover cranberry sauce or cranberry relish

12 ounces leftover roasted turkey, sliced

Pickled red onion

4 ounces smoky sliced cheese, such as smoked gruyere or Gouda

¼ cup warmed turkey gravy, for serving



Instructions

Brush one side of each piece of the rye bread with approximately 1 teaspoon of butter. Brush the opposite side of each piece of bread that you buttered with mayonnaise. Follow by dividing the cranberry sauce or relish between the four slices of bread and spread. Top each sandwich with 3 ounces of sliced turkey and a few pieces of the pickled red onion. Top with the cheese. Heat a large non-stick frying pan over medium to high heat and melt the remaining butter in the pan. Once the butter stops foaming, transfer your 4 slices butter-side down to the pan. Cook until the bottoms just start to turn gold brown for approximately 2 to 3 minutes. Reduce the heat to medium-low and cover the slices with a lid that fits the pan. Continue to cook until the cheese melts for approximately 2 minutes more. Drizzle the sandwiches with warmed leftover gravy just before serving.





No Waste Holiday Charcuterie Board

by Erin Hendrickson, RDN of No Waste Nutrition

Yields: Serving for 3 - 4 people



Ingredients



Instructions

Assemble all the ingredients on a charcuterie board and enjoy as a light meal or snack. For aesthetic appeal, space out similarly colored food items and utilize various sized containers for dips and sauces.





Turkey Cacciatore

by Jeffrey Butler, chef and instructor at the International Culinary Center

Yields: 6 - 8 portions



Ingredients



Instructions

In a 5 to 6 quart heavy bottom sauce pot, begin warming the olive oil on medium-low heat for approximately 2 to 3 minutes. Add the garlic, picked thyme leaves, bay leaf and chili flake to the sauce pot. Cook for approximately 3 to 5 minutes or until the garlic just begins to brown on its edges. Put the diced onion, sliced carrot, and sliced celery in the pan with the garlic mixture. Cook this until the onion just begins to lightly brown. This should take approximately 7 to 10 minutes on a medium flame. Add the tomato paste into the vegetable mixture and mix it in. Cook for approximately 4 to 5 minutes. When the tomato paste has browned lightly, immediately add the canned diced tomatoes, gravy and water. If you have any additional turkey leg bones, add them to the pan. The bones will impart great additional flavor to the sauce. Bring to a light simmer and then turn off the heat while you are working on sautéing the mushrooms. In a large 10 to 12-inch sauté pan, add the butter and remaining olive oil. On medium heat, warm the oil and butter mixture until the butter begins to toast in the pan. This should take approximately 3 to 5 minutes. Add the sliced Portobello and Cremini mushrooms into the toasted butter mixture. Turn the pan up to medium-high heat and cook down the mushrooms.. Then, begin to brown them. This should take approximately 10 to 15 minutes. When the mushrooms are well browned, deglaze the pan with the ½ cup of dry white wine. Cook the wine in the mixture down until the liquid is reduced by half. Add the picked turkey meat along with the wine and mushroom mixture to the cooking tomato sauce. Put the tomato sauce with the mushrooms and turkey back on the stove and bring to a light simmer for approximately 35 to 45 minutes. Stir frequently. If it becomes thick, it can be thinned with a little water and cooked further. Remove the turkey sauce from the heat. Remove the bay leaf and turkey bones if used. Now, season with salt and pepper. Stir in the chopped parsley. Serve alongside your favorite buttered pasta or with polenta.

