We Asked Adventureman What Every Traveler Should Know Before Their Next Trip

Adventureman is a record-breaking adventurer. From cycling 14,000 miles between Bangkok and Gloucester, UK, to running 5,000 miles across Canada, he’s redefined what it means to travel. Not only have his record-breaking trips garnered international attention, but he’s also raised more than £1 million for charity and continues giving back to sick kids in need. Recently he partnered with Travelport, and together they set a new world record — the fastest time to visit the new Seven Wonders of the World, achieved in less than seven days.

So we asked him what travelers should know before embarking on an epic adventure:

Travelport

What is your advice for someone who would like to travel more but doesn’t know where or how to start?

Start with something that sounds fun to you. When Travelport approached me about trying to set a world record — visiting the Seven Wonders of the World in the fastest time ever — I thought, That sounds awesome. I love to visit new places and have incredible experiences, but I also have my family at home, so getting to visit seven countries and still be home in less than a week was the perfect balance for me.

Travelport

What is a travel hack you wish more people knew about?

Work with a travel agent. I know it seems like we have all of this information at our fingertips and we can just book everything ourselves, but working with a professional makes all the difference. For the Seven Wonders Challenge, Travelport connected me to one of their many travel agency partners, Travelbag. I had round-the-clock access to a dedicated Travelbag consultant who could track evolving travel restrictions, identify schedule changes, and even make tweaks to my itinerary in real time, like when I missed a flight. I was able to access Travelport’s Trip Manager feature on the go, so I could add extras like airplane meals or paid seats without missing a beat of my journey.

Travelport

What should people consider when choosing a destination for their next trip?

I know I’m biased, but the Seven Wonders of the World are a great place to start. I started my adventure with Travelport at the Great Wall of China, the world’s longest human-made structure. I left via toboggan and headed to India’s Taj Mahal, the country’s top tourist destination, which is widely considered a symbol of eternal love. From there, I traveled by bus to the ancient city of Petra, whose carved rose-red sandstone rock facades, tombs and temples you’d recognize from popular Hollywood films. Departing Jordan, I flew to Rome to see its legendary Colosseum, envisioning ancient gladiator battles, and make time for a quick pizza pit stop. Christ the Redeemer, the world’s largest art deco statue, brought me to Brazil, where I was equally in awe of the view from its platform as I was of the statue itself. The sixth wonder, Machu Picchu (an Incan citadel nearly 8,000 feet above sea level in Peru), was my favorite, though. I want to go back one day, and I even bought a stuffed llama toy for my daughter as a memento. Finally, I reached Chichén Itzá, an archeological site in Mexico that was a hallowed place of ceremony in the Mayan culture. So I’d say one of those seven is a great place to start. Go big or go home, right?

Travelport

What is your advice for people looking to step out of their comfort zone?

Try saying yes to things. It could be a small step, like trying a new restaurant, or a big one, like when my friends at Travelport challenged me to visit the Seven Wonders in less than seven days. “Yes” is a magical word.

Travelport

How do you define a great adventure?

To me, a great adventure always gives back. As a child, I was diagnosed with a rare spinal condition, and doctors warned that I might lose the ability to walk. Through the help of many doctors, hospitals and my family, my health improved, and it started me on my lifelong mission of giving back to sick kids around the world. A main focus of the Seven Wonders Challenge was raising funds for my charity, the Superhero Foundation. To kick-start fundraising efforts, Travelport donated $22,856, a dollar for every mile that I traveled, and I couldn’t be more grateful.

Travelport