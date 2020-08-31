'Zombie' Herman Cain Tweets That Coronavirus 'Not As Deadly' As Media Said

The Twitter account formerly used by the late Herman Cain fired off a head-scratching message on Sunday, insisting that the coronavirus “isn’t as deadly” as once thought.
Cain died in July at the age of 74 after being hospitalized for more than a month with the COVID-19 infection.
His Twitter account ― now run by his family and social media managers ― tweeted:
Given Cain’s own cause of death, the message drew a rather stunned response from critics on social media:
