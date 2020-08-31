CORONAVIRUS

'Zombie' Herman Cain Tweets That Coronavirus 'Not As Deadly' As Media Said

The former presidential candidate died of the virus in July, but his family continues to tweet conspiracy theories from his account.

The Twitter account formerly used by the late Herman Cain fired off a head-scratching message on Sunday, insisting that the coronavirus “isn’t as deadly” as once thought.

Cain died in July at the age of 74 after being hospitalized for more than a month with the COVID-19 infection. 

His Twitter account ― now run by his family and social media managers ― tweeted:

Given Cain’s own cause of death, the message drew a rather stunned response from critics on social media: 

