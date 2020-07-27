Herman Cain Remains Hospitalized 1 Month After COVID-19 Diagnosis

Herman Cain, a 2012 Republican presidential candidate, remains hospitalized one month after being diagnosed with COVID-19, his team said Monday.
“We know it’s been a few days since we last gave you an update on the boss,” Cain’s team wrote in a statement shared to his Twitter account. “But he is still in the hospital being treated with oxygen for his lungs.”
The statement continued:
In the meantime, the doctors say his other organs and systems are strong. Re-strengthening the lungs is a long and slow process, and the doctors want to be thorough about it.
We’d like him to be able to come home now, which is frustrating, but we’re glad the doctors are being thorough and making sure they do the job right. Thank you for praying, everyone. Please keep doing it. He really is getting better, which means it is working.
Cain learned he tested positive for the virus on June 29, according to a statement on his Twitter account earlier this month. Two days later, he was hospitalized at an Atlanta-area hospital after developing “serious” symptoms.
His diagnosis came less than two weeks after he attended President Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Cain, who co-chairs Black Voices For Trump, tweeted a photo of himself without a mask on at the event, which was attended by several thousand people.
Several Trump campaign staffers and Secret Service agents tested positive for the coronavirus after the rally. Cain did not meet with the president at the rally, a Trump campaign spokesperson told HuffPost on Monday.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
- Stay up to date with our live blog as we cover the COVID-19 pandemic
- 7 essential pieces of relationship advice for couples in quarantine
- What you need to know about face masks right now
- How to tell if you need to start doing online therapy
- Lost your job due to coronavirus? Here’s what you need to know.
- Parenting during the coronavirus crisis?
- The HuffPost guide to working from home
- What coronavirus questions are on your mind right now? We want to help you find answers.
-
Everyone deserves accurate information about COVID-19. Support journalism without a paywall — and keep it free for everyone — by becoming a HuffPost member today.