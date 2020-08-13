Herman Cain Tweets 2 Weeks After Death, Slams Joe Biden And Kamala Harris

Sure, Herman Cain freaked out Twitter on Wednesday, but that’s to be expected when you post a tweet two weeks after your death.

So it was quite a shock for many Twitter users when Cain’s Twitter account posted a tweet attacking Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Just in case you thought Biden's candidacy was going to be anything other than completely nuts, team Trump has released a new video. #JoeBiden #KamalaHarris https://t.co/GjAC8VDaVF — The Cain Gang (@THEHermanCain) August 12, 2020

Initially, the tweet was posted as if coming from Cain himself, but the people managing the account later changed the name to The Cain Gang though the Twitter handle remains @THEHermanCain.

There was a bit of warning: Cain’s daughter, Melanie Cain Gallo, posted on his website Tuesday that the family will continue to use the platform “to share the information and ideas he believed in.”

Still, before the Twitter handle changed, many people were understandably freaked out by what looked like a dead man’s tweet.

So, let me get this straight. You think the Biden candidacy is going to be nuts and you're saying this FROM BEYOND THE GRAVE SINCE YOU DIED TWO WEEKS AGO https://t.co/ONCLj6fBxF — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) August 13, 2020

Dead and tweeting Herman Cain is the most unexpected twist of 2020 and a lot of shit has gone down. https://t.co/KkkfxfHzta — Mike Birbiglia (@birbigs) August 13, 2020

I don't know what's worse: That Herman Cain's staff wants us to think he's undead, or that they think people should listen to the political opinions of the undead. Either way, what a bunch of ghouls, especially since Trump got their boss killed. https://t.co/hf1rHGTcgD — Amanda Marcotte (@AmandaMarcotte) August 13, 2020

Others wondered when the Trump campaign would take advantage of Cain’s Twitter resurrection.

obviously Trump is going to say Cain’s tweet is evidence that hydroxychloroquine, Lysol, and UV light actually work, and you’re going to do the video — George Conway (@gtconway3d) August 13, 2020

The Trump campaign needs to show black support so badly they are using dead people's Twitter accounts. https://t.co/fpyc8nv5G9 — Gregg Housh (@GreggHoush) August 13, 2020

Still others were just there to make puns.

Some worried about the moral issues of tweeting from beyond the grave.

Is it just me or is tweeting from a dead person's account at the very least creepy https://t.co/384EBLYHcC — Steve Chenevey FOX5 (@stevechenevey) August 13, 2020

One man gave credit where credit was due.

But more importantly, that is some impressive WiFi https://t.co/nf6c49QefY — Ian Young (@ianjamesyoung70) August 13, 2020

And one person suggested the Cain tweet was a sign of more tasteless things to come.

If you think this is tasteless. Wait till you see the marionette they made so he could give an RNC speech https://t.co/DuV5psuHus — Wenzler Powers (@WenzlerPowers) August 13, 2020

CORRECTION: A previous version of this story stated incorrectly that the tweets were posted on Thursday. They posted on Wednesday.

