“I bought this for my husband to use for commuting to work on the subway. It’s spacious enough for him to carry a laptop, his lunch, and a change of clothes for the gym, and probably a few other items. The buckles are actually magnetic snaps, which is nice for a quick opening. He’s only had it for two weeks but the quality seems like it will be very durable and hold up well. The pattern on the inside is cute as well!” — dmoore1800

“I am currently a PhD student about to graduate and have been using this backpack for around five years. It hasn’t torn or ripped in any way all that time, and I’ve stuffed it with many a book, laptop, food containers, pens, all sorts of stuff. It’s great for trips in the airport, and it is comfortable to wear. I recommend it to anyone for everyday use.” — Shongaard

“Grabbed this bag for the husband for work every day. He loves these Herschel backpacks. This is his third one. Quality. Good price. They last forever.” — Shesaddicted