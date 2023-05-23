Built from durable tech fabric, this rucksack-style pack has a generous main compartment — the largest capacity that Herschel offers — and a padded interior laptop sleeve that holds computers up to 15 inches.
Inside, there are also two cylindrical pockets perfect for holding umbrellas, water bottles or a pair of shoes. The external pouch pocket keeps valuables organized and easily accessible, and the padded adjustable shoulder straps keep the bag comfortable to wear for extended periods of time.
Reviewers love Herschel backpacks for their long-lasting durability and classic look, which you can read more about in the promising reviews below — or keep scrolling to grab this deal before it ends.
Promising Nordstrom reviews:
“I bought this for my husband to use for commuting to work on the subway. It’s spacious enough for him to carry a laptop, his lunch, and a change of clothes for the gym, and probably a few other items. The buckles are actually magnetic snaps, which is nice for a quick opening. He’s only had it for two weeks but the quality seems like it will be very durable and hold up well. The pattern on the inside is cute as well!” — dmoore1800
“I am currently a PhD student about to graduate and have been using this backpack for around five years. It hasn’t torn or ripped in any way all that time, and I’ve stuffed it with many a book, laptop, food containers, pens, all sorts of stuff. It’s great for trips in the airport, and it is comfortable to wear. I recommend it to anyone for everyday use.” — Shongaard
“Grabbed this bag for the husband for work every day. He loves these Herschel backpacks. This is his third one. Quality. Good price. They last forever.” — Shesaddicted