This Customer-Favorite Backpack Is On Sale Just In Time For Father's Day

This ideal backpack for work, commuting and travel is almost $40 off at Nordstrom.

Shopping Writer for HuffPost

<a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=1237&u1=646cc579e4b0005c605c103a&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fherschel-supply-co-little-america-backpack%2F4714833" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Herschel&#x27;s Little America backpack" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="646cc579e4b0005c605c103a" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=1237&u1=646cc579e4b0005c605c103a&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fherschel-supply-co-little-america-backpack%2F4714833" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Herschel's Little America backpack</a> features a generous main compartment, a cushioned laptop sleeve and a magnetic buckle closure.
Nordstrom
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

If you’re at a loss for Father’s Day gift ideas this year, you might consider a fresh new backpack for dad — and Herschel backpacks have a long-standing history of fitting every packing need, whether he’s a frequent traveler, commutes to the office or is an avid hiker.

Even better? One of the brand’s most customer-adored backpacks is on sale for 30% off at Nordstrom. It featured a neutral crosshatch pattern and all the trappings of a Herschel design.

$84 at Nordstrom (originally $120)

Built from durable tech fabric, this rucksack-style pack has a generous main compartment — the largest capacity that Herschel offers — and a padded interior laptop sleeve that holds computers up to 15 inches.

Inside, there are also two cylindrical pockets perfect for holding umbrellas, water bottles or a pair of shoes. The external pouch pocket keeps valuables organized and easily accessible, and the padded adjustable shoulder straps keep the bag comfortable to wear for extended periods of time.

Reviewers love Herschel backpacks for their long-lasting durability and classic look, which you can read more about in the promising reviews below — or keep scrolling to grab this deal before it ends.

Promising Nordstrom reviews:

“I bought this for my husband to use for commuting to work on the subway. It’s spacious enough for him to carry a laptop, his lunch, and a change of clothes for the gym, and probably a few other items. The buckles are actually magnetic snaps, which is nice for a quick opening. He’s only had it for two weeks but the quality seems like it will be very durable and hold up well. The pattern on the inside is cute as well!” — dmoore1800

“I am currently a PhD student about to graduate and have been using this backpack for around five years. It hasn’t torn or ripped in any way all that time, and I’ve stuffed it with many a book, laptop, food containers, pens, all sorts of stuff. It’s great for trips in the airport, and it is comfortable to wear. I recommend it to anyone for everyday use.” — Shongaard

“Grabbed this bag for the husband for work every day. He loves these Herschel backpacks. This is his third one. Quality. Good price. They last forever.” — Shesaddicted

$84 at Nordstrom (originally $120)
