Herschel Walker Says There Are 52 States

“At one time, science said man came from apes, did it not? ... If that is true, why are there still apes? Think about it,” Walker said in March.

After the massacre in Uvalde, Texas, Walker called for “a department that can look at young men that’s looking at women that’s looking at social media,” as a solution to curb school shootings, but it was not clear what that was or how it would solve the problem.