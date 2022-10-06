Herschel Walker Abortion Accuser Drops Another Bombshell

The woman who said she had an abortion that Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker had paid for in 2009 is also the mother of one of his known children, The Daily Beast reported Wednesday.

In an explosive report published by The Daily Beast earlier this week, the anonymous woman said that while she was dating Walker, now an anti-abortion candidate in Georgia, he urged her to have an abortion and then reimbursed her. She provided documents, including an image of a personal check she said he sent to repay her for the abortion.

Walker, a former college football and NFL standout, called the accusation a “flat-out lie.” On Fox News on Wednesday morning, he was asked if he knew who the woman could be. “Not at all,” he said. “And that’s what I hope everyone can see. It’s sort of like everyone is anonymous, or everyone is leaking, and they want you to confess to something you have no clue about. But it just shows how desperate [Democrats] are right now.”

It’s surprising Walker had trouble working out her identity. She’s apparently the mother of one of the children he has publicly acknowledged as his own.

The Daily Beast said the woman had proved she is the mother of one of his children.

She told the news outlet she was “stunned” by his defense.

“But I guess it also doesn’t shock me that maybe there are just so many of us that he truly doesn’t remember,” she said. “But then again, if he really forgot about it, that says something, too.”

Republican Herschel Walker has campaigned in Georgia as being passionately "pro-life" and has said he opposes abortions under any circumstances. Bill Clark via Getty Images

When Walker started his campaign, he had not publicly disclosed that he had more than one child ― 23-year-old son Christian Walker ― whom he co-parented with his ex-wife. But in June, it was disclosed that he had another son, age 10, with another woman. Days later, another report surfaced, leading him to confirm he also had a 13-year-old son and a daughter that he fathered in college.

Walker has been a frequent critic of absentee fathers. He’s also claimed to be vehemently opposed to abortion rights and said in May he’d support a ban on the procedure with no exceptions.

The woman who spoke to The Daily Beast said that initially she’d decided to come forward because “I just can’t with the hypocrisy anymore.”

“He didn’t accept responsibility for the kid we did have together, and now he isn’t accepting responsibility for the one that we didn’t have,” she said in Wednesday’s revelation. “That says so much about how he views the role of women in childbirth, versus his own. And now he wants to take that choice away from other women and couples entirely.”

After the first story broke earlier this week, Christian Walker lashed out in a series of tweets.

“I know my mom and I would really appreciate if my father Herschel Walker stopped lying and making a mockery of us,” tweeted Christian Walker, a conservative social media influencer. “You’re not a ‘family man’ when you left us to bang a bunch of women, threatened to kill us, and had us move over 6 times in 6 months running from your violence.”

Herschel Walker has also been accused of violence and domestic abuse by multiple women, including Christian Walker’s mother, Cindy DeAngelis Grossman, to whom he was married from 1983 to 2002.