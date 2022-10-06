Herschel Walker Addresses Mental Illness In New Ad, And Twitter Users Have Thoughts

Herschel Walker’s campaign released an ad on Wednesday where the Georgia Senate candidate addresses his past issues with mental health while also attacking his Democratic opponent, Sen. Raphael Warnock.

“As everyone knows, I had a real battle with mental health, even wrote a book about it. And by the grace of God, I’ve overcome it,” Walker says in the 30-second video.

“Warnock’s a preacher who doesn’t tell the truth,” Walker says but doesn’t mention any examples.

The comment comes at the same time Walker is facing accusations that he is not only estranged from the truth but also from his outspoken son, Christian Walker. After reports this week that the former NFL star allegedly paid for an ex-girlfriend to have an abortion, despite his harsh public stance against the procedure, Christian took the opportunity to lambast his dad.

You can see the ad below, which was posted to Twitter by campaign manager Mallory Blount.

“As everyone knows, I had a real battle with mental health — even wrote a book about it. By the grace of God, I’ve overcome it.” #gapol #gasen pic.twitter.com/JRs9OnuvxI — Mallory Blount (@malloryblount) October 5, 2022

As you might expect, many Twitter users had thoughts about the ad.

This is some of the most transparently dishonest bullshit I've ever seen in a political campaign ad.



