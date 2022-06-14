Twitter Users Hilariously Offer New Things Herschel Walker Can Lie About

Georgia GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker is facing criticism after it turned out that his claims that he worked in law enforcement with the Cobb County Police Department and as an FBI agent turned out to be false.

Yep. Turns out that there is no evidence he ever worked for the police department or the FBI, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The glaring falsehoods from the Senate hopeful inspired many Twitter users to turn Walker into this decade’s version of the joke about actor Chuck Norris.

Herschel Walker: “I invented the wheel, discovered penicillin, cracked the DNA code, was a highly decorated FBI agent, graduated summa cum laude from Harvard, and am the largest peach farmer in Georgia.” — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) June 14, 2022

According to Herschel Walker, he was: an FBI agent, a police officer, a college graduate, valedictorian of his class....



But that's not all, his biggest honor was being crowned Miss America. pic.twitter.com/ieQ4zQGRIG — Michael J. Stern (@MichaelJStern1) June 14, 2022

Remember when that asteroid was plunging into the Earth's atmosphere and Herschel Walker and a scrappy team of outsiders took the Space Shuttle up to destroy it? — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) June 14, 2022

A lot of people don’t know this but Herschel Walker actually built the Grand Canyon — Zack Hunt (@ZaackHunt) June 14, 2022

Herschel Walker wrote Hamilton. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) June 14, 2022

BREAKING: Herschel Walker also now claims he introduced Adam to Eve #VoteWarnock https://t.co/5JrJtyWXcU — Tara Dublin ☮️🇺🇦🌻 (@taradublinrocks) June 14, 2022

You libs can laugh and make all the jokes you want but I bet you didn’t know Herschel Walker has more #1 hits than The Beatles, Elvis and The Rolling Stones combined. pic.twitter.com/1wZoEXhO9W — Bob Karp (@BobKarpDR) June 14, 2022

But one person did feel that Walker’s false claims could have consequences for his very real legacy as a great athlete.

