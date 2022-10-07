'Late Show' Pays Mocking Musical Tribute To Herschel Walker With A Shaggy Classic

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” put a musical spin on Georgia GOP U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker ’s denial that he paid for a former girlfriend’s abortion.

Colbert’s team reworked Walker’s “that wasn’t me” rejection of the allegation to the Shaggy and RikRok 2000 hit, “It Wasn’t Me.” After the bombshell reports this week that Walker helped his girlfriend get an abortion, he has drawn accusations of hypocrisy, given that he is running with a staunch anti-abortion message. (Some voters don’t seem to mind.)