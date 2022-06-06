Herschel Walker's Pitch For 'Mist' That Magically Kills COVID Targeted In Campaign Ad

A pitch by former NFL star Herschel Walker for a mystery “mist” that he claimed eliminates COVID-19 is raining on his campaign to represent Georgia in the Senate.

Walker’s wild plug on a Glenn Beck podcast in 2020 is the target of a campaign attack ad by Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock.

In the pitch, Walker fails to heed his own advice that “I’m going to say something that probably I shouldn’t” — then makes the “snake oil” claims, as The Daily Beast first reported early this year.

“You know, right now I have something that can bring you into a building that would clean you from COVID as you walk through this dry mist,” Walker says. “As you walk through the door it will kill any COVID on your body. When you leave the building it will kill the virus.”

He didn’t name the product.

Warnock’s ad accuses Walker of pushing “snake oil body spray for COVID” and asks: Is he “really ready to represent Georgia?”

Sen. Warnock new campaign ad about Herschel Walker, where he pushes a magic snake oil body spray on the Glen Beck show that will supposedly immunize you from covid. pic.twitter.com/MvHqHL01Y2 — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) June 4, 2022

Walker is endorsed by former President Donald Trump, and won the GOP primary for Senate last month. He has made a series of inaccurate and confusing statements throughout his campaign, and has been dogged by domestic abuse allegations.

The MeidasTouch political action committee just issued a hard-hitting attack ad highlighting 10 major “fumbles” by Walker, including the boast about the COVID-killer mist:

📺 NEW VIDEO



Herschel Walker’s run for Senate has highlighted not only his lack of qualifications, but the bizarre and dangerous things he has said and done.#WalkerFumbles pic.twitter.com/4SAdOFHDmE — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) June 3, 2022

Walker claims Trump has never said the 2020 presidential election was rigged — and says that’s only something he hears from journalists. Trump, of course, repeats his lie about election fraud regularly.

According to Herschel Walker, Trump has never said the election was stolen. pic.twitter.com/3upEQg05ry — The Republican Accountability Project (@AccountableGOP) May 24, 2022

Last month, Walker offered this head-spinning “solution” for mass shootings in America: