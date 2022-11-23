Herschel Walker's NSFW Slip-Up Gets 'Erection' Trending On Twitter

Twitter users gave Herschel Walker a hard time over his latest blunder.
The Donald Trump-backed Republican, who faces Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) in Georgia’s runoff election for the U.S. Senate next month, had a slip of the tongue Tuesday while speaking on Fox News.
“This election is about more than Herschel Walker. This erection is about the people,” Walker said, flanked by Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.).
Walker ― whose campaign has been marred by repeated scandals, including accusations he fathered multiple secret children, lied about his credentials, and pressured two ex-partners into getting abortions despite his staunch anti-choice stance ― is polling slightly behind his rival ahead of the Dec. 6 vote.
Obviously, Twitter jokesters did not let the slip-up slide, causing #Erection to trend on the network: