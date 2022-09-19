'I'm Not That Smart': Herschel Walker Seeks To Lower Expectations For Senate Debate

Herschel Walker, the GOP nominee for Senate in Georgia, says he’ll probably be bested by Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) in their lone debate next month.

“I’m a country boy. I’m not that smart. He’s a preacher. [Warnock] is smart and wears these nice suits,” Walker said at a campaign stop over the weekend, according to the Savannah Morning News. “So, he is going to show up and embarrass me at the debate Oct. 14th, and I’m just waiting to show up and I will do my best.”

It’s rare to see a candidate declare openly that they aren’t as smart as their opponent. The comments are likely intended to lower expectations for Walker’s showdown against Warnock, a longtime pastor known for his oratory skills.

Herschel Walker, the Republican Senate candidate for Georgia, speaks at a campaign event on Sept. 9 in Gwinnett, Georgia. Megan Varner via Getty Images

The race is one of the key battles in the upcoming election that could determine control of the Senate. Warnock, who won his election bid in a 2021 runoff, is seeking his first full term in office.

Walker, who has the endorsement of former President Donald Trump, has also made several awkward comments, including his criticism of President Joe Biden’s climate and health law. “Don’t we have enough trees around here?” Walker asked last month.