'Pro-Life' Herschel Walker Paid For Ex-Girlfriend's Abortion, Report Claims

Herschel Walker, the Republican nominee for Georgia’s U.S. Senate race who says he opposes abortion under any circumstances, pushed a woman he was dating in 2009 to get an abortion and then reimbursed her for the procedure, The Daily Beast reported.

A woman who asked not to be identified told the news outlet that the former NFL star urged her to get an abortion after they conceived a child while they were dating more than a decade ago. She said she had the procedure and Walker reimbursed her for it, supporting her claim with a $575 receipt from an abortion clinic dated Sept. 12, 2009, a “get well” card allegedly signed by Walker and a bank deposit receipt containing an image of a signed $700 personal check from Walker dated Sept. 17, 2009.

Advertisement

The card says “Pray you are feeling better,” and it’s signed with an “H” that closely resembles Walker’s autograph, according to an image published by The Daily Beast.

The woman said Walker mailed her the check inside the card.

Walker called the allegation a “flat-out lie” and said he denied the report “in the strongest possible terms.”

“I’m not taking this anymore. I planning to sue the Daily Beast for this defamatory lie. It will be filed tomorrow morning,” he wrote in a Twitter statement.

Regarding the latest Democrat attack: pic.twitter.com/OjrDcGak95 — Herschel Walker (@HerschelWalker) October 3, 2022

Advertisement

Pressed about the story on Fox News, Walker said Democrats had “jeopardized my kids” and said, “They think they can scare me.”

“I send out so many get well, I send out so much of anything,” he said when asked if it was his signature on the card. “I never asked anyone to get an abortion. I never paid for an abortion. And it’s a lie.”

Walker told reporters in May he supported a ban on abortion with no exceptions, presumably including when a pregnancy is the result of rape or incest or endangers the health of the mother.

“There’s no exception in my mind,” he said after a campaign speech in Macon, Georgia. “Like I say, I believe in life. I believe in life.”

Herschel Walker's campaign has been mired in scandal, including over just how many children he's fathered. Megan Varner via Getty Images

Advertisement

Shortly after Walker released his statement in response to the story, his son Christian Walker, a conservative influencer, slammed him on Twitter.

“Every family member of Herschel Walker asked him to not to run for office, because we all knew (some of) his past,” Christian Walker tweeted. “Every single one. He decided to give us the middle finger and air out all of his dirty laundry in public, while simultaneously lying about it.”