Herschel Walker Posts Honorary Deputy Badge Because He Apparently Likes Being Mocked

Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker once again tried to falsely claim he had a law enforcement background and it didn’t go so well.

On Tuesday, the former football player attempted to paint his Democratic opponent, Sen. Raphael Warnock, as soft on crime by posting a photo of what appears to be a special deputy sheriff card reportedly given to him by the Cobb County Sheriff’s Department

Except the card isn’t really bonafide.

The Cobb County Courier noted last year when former Atlanta Hawk basketball player Dominique Wilkins received the special deputy sheriff title that honorees don’t have arresting powers rather recipients are considered “a community liaison and partner.”

While ⁦@ReverendWarnock⁩ was calling law enforcement "thugs and bullies" I was proud to serve the blue as an Honorary Agent and Special Deputy Sheriff of Cobb County for many years. pic.twitter.com/3wf7ay5JmB — Herschel Walker (@HerschelWalker) August 30, 2022

Walker came under fire in June for falsely claiming he worked for a police department and as an FBI agent. The Donald Trump-endorsed Republican’s decision to post the badge perplexed many Twitter users, with one user comparing it to his son’s “Paw Patrol badge.”

Herschel Walker lied about having a background in law enforcement: https://t.co/YK3rThlyAY Why he'd help bring attention to this is a mystery. https://t.co/DIh39GD45z — Steve Benen (@stevebenen) August 30, 2022

When I was a kid I carried a card in my wallet that said I was in the @kiss army and it was way more legit than this dumb thing https://t.co/QwjMyA9buE — Rev. Dr. Lucky Yates- Mischief Maker (@luckyyates) August 30, 2022

last week we had ron desantis cosplaying as a navy pilot



this week we get herschel walker cosplaying as a cop



will jd vance, dr oz, or blake masters step up so we get the entire village people roster? https://t.co/M2kuaav0aF — Oliver Willis (@owillis) August 30, 2022

In 1974, I was appointed a special deputy sheriff in Pottawatomie County, Oklahoma, with a card like this to prove it. It is an honor, not an assignment. I put the card in a keepsake drawer. It is not meant to be used to mislead voters. https://t.co/xNDrHccSh5 — Bud Kennedy / #ReadLocal (@BudKennedy) August 30, 2022

United Airlines once gave my son a little pin with wings on it. He was smart enough to know that didn't make him a real pilot. https://t.co/ObgyIBNc1o — Rep. Jared Huffman (@JaredHuffman) August 30, 2022

I got my honorary pilot wings when I took my first flight at 6 years old!



Even got to sit in the cockpit! https://t.co/Qxth0sYK7j — Tim Fullerton (@TimFullerton) August 30, 2022

This would be like me insisting on people calling me "Lord Lyga" just because I own a three-foot-square parcel of land in Scotland. https://t.co/Df6eoL1Qrq — Barry Lyga (@barrylyga) August 30, 2022

It's like a member of a cosplay militia saying they are "in the military."



No. You are not. https://t.co/RasJyQ4daT — Alan Howe, Democrat for PA House, district 199 (@HoweDefendsUSA) August 30, 2022