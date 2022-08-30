Herschel Walker Posts Honorary Deputy Badge Because He Apparently Likes Being Mocked

Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker once again tried to falsely claim he had a law enforcement background and it didn’t go so well.
On Tuesday, the former football player attempted to paint his Democratic opponent, Sen. Raphael Warnock, as soft on crime by posting a photo of what appears to be a special deputy sheriff card reportedly given to him by the Cobb County Sheriff’s Department
Except the card isn’t really bonafide.
The Cobb County Courier noted last year when former Atlanta Hawk basketball player Dominique Wilkins received the special deputy sheriff title that honorees don’t have arresting powers rather recipients are considered “a community liaison and partner.”
Walker came under fire in June for falsely claiming he worked for a police department and as an FBI agent. The Donald Trump-endorsed Republican’s decision to post the badge perplexed many Twitter users, with one user comparing it to his son’s “Paw Patrol badge.”