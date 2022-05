Herschel Walker Gives Incoherent Solution To Gun Violence On Fox News

Walker, responding to the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting that left 19 children dead, noted that “Cain killed Abel” and followed with a head-scratching suggestion.

Advertisement

“What about getting a department that can look at young men that’s looking at women that looking at social media,” he said.

Mangling a well-worn page out of the GOP playbook, the former University of Georgia and Dallas Cowboys running back said he wanted to put money in the “mental health field” instead of “departments that want to take away your rights.”

People on social media were baffled by his rambling remarks, which come at a time where Republicans reportedly are already concerned about his political inexperience and domestic abuse allegations.

Herschel Walker's solution to school shootings involves "a department that can look at young men that's looking at women that's looking at social media." pic.twitter.com/WAi7a4mwgz — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 26, 2022