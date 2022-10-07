Herschel Walker's Ex-Girlfriend Says He Urged Her To Get Second Abortion

The woman who alleged this week that Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker urged her to get an abortion and paid for it in 2009 dropped another bombshell Friday when she told The New York Times that he pushed her to do the same thing two years later.

The woman, an ex-girlfriend of Walker’s, says she rejected his request and had the child. Walker, who has campaigned on an aggressive anti-abortion stance as he seeks one of Georgia’s Senate seats, has been a minimal presence in their now-10-year-old son’s life but has acknowledged him through occasional gifts and child support payments, she said.

“As a father, he’s done nothing,” the woman, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to protect her son’s privacy, told the Times. “He does exactly what the courts say, and that’s it. He has to be held responsible, just like the rest of us. And if you’re going to run for office, you need to own your life.”

The Times says it confirmed, through custody records filed in New York family court, that the former couple had a child together. It also corroborated her account of the 2009 abortion she had at Walker’s urging, which she revealed to The Daily Beast on Monday, and interviewed a friend she confided in about Walker’s requests that she abort both pregnancies.

Walker’s campaign did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment on Friday’s allegation, nor did it respond to repeated inquiries from the Times, the newspaper said. But after the Daily Beast’s initial report, Walker and his representatives firmly denied ever urging anyone to have an abortion and called his ex-girlfriend’s allegation a “flat-out lie.” Walker also claimed to have no idea who the woman could possibly be.

Speaking to the Times, the woman said she couldn’t deal any longer with Walker’s hypocrisy.

“The fact that I had a choice — now he’s in the public trying to say he wants to put a ban on abortion completely,” she said, adding, “It appalled me.”

On the campaign trail, Walker, a former Heisman Trophy winner and NFL star, has claimed to be opposed to abortion under all circumstances, even those that result from rape or incest or those needed to save the life of the mother ― one of the most extreme stances espoused by any Republican candidate.