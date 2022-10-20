Colbert’s Cartoon Newscast Trolls Herschel Walker In Epic Phone Prank

Stephen Colbert’s “The Late Show” is off this week, but the Colbert-produced “Tooning Out the News” animated series dropped a wild new segment with an unexpected ― and unwitting ― guest star.
The show’s cartoon anchor, James Smartwood, dialed up Herschel Walker, the Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Georgia, in the middle of the segment. The former football star has taken to flashing a police badge and claiming he’s worked in law enforcement even though there’s no evidence that he’s ever done so.
Given the claim, Smartwood decided to call Walker to report a crime.
R.J. Fried, co-creator of the show and the voice of Smartwood, wrote “this is real” on Twitter, and a spokesperson confirmed to The Daily Beast that the show actually got Walker on the phone.
Check out what happened: