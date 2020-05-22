Hertz Preparing To File For Bankruptcy: WSJ

May 22 (Reuters) - Hertz Global Holdings Inc is preparing to file for bankruptcy as soon as Friday night after failing to reach a standstill agreement with its top lenders, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The Estero, Florida-based company, which operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty car-rental brands, had been holding talks with creditors after skipping significant car-lease payments due in April.

Forbearance and waiver agreements on the missed payments were set to expire on Friday. (Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)