What's Hot

Kirstie Alley Dies Following Cancer Battle

Neal Bledsoe Cuts Ties With 'Family' Network For Excluding LGBTQ Love Stories

Feeling Drained? You're Probably Dealing With 'Energy Leakage.'

21 Movies That Moved Us This Year

Mitt Romney Mocks 'RINO' Trump Over His Call To Torch Constitution

Jewish Chefs Share The Secrets To Making The Best Latkes

John Bolton Floats 2024 Presidential Run To Prevent Trump From Winning GOP Nomination

Nike Ends Relationship With Kyrie Irving

Every Day Is Jan. 6 For Donald Trump's 2024 Presidential Campaign

Surviving Roommates Of Slain University Of Idaho Students Break Their Silence

Warnock Or Walker? Georgia Runoff To Settle Last Senate Seat

Shania Twain Reveals What She Had To Do To Protect Herself Against Stepdad's Abuse

U.S. News
Hertz

Hertz To Pay $168 Million To Settle Hundreds Of Car Theft Disputes

Some customers said they had been arrested and even served jail time after the rental company falsely accused them of stealing vehicles.

Breaking News Reporter, HuffPost

This May 23, 2020, photo shows vehicles parked outside a closed Hertz car rental office in southern Denver.
This May 23, 2020, photo shows vehicles parked outside a closed Hertz car rental office in southern Denver.
David Zalubowski via Associated Press

Car rental company Hertz on Monday announced it will pay about $168 million by the end of this year to settle 364 disputes in which customers alleged they were falsely accused of stealing vehicles.

Hertz, which declared bankruptcy in 2020, said in a press release that the action will resolve over 95% of its outstanding theft reporting claims.

By settling these disputes, the company is trying to stay true to its goal of putting customers first, according to CEO Stephen Scherr.

“While we will not always be perfect, the professionals at Hertz will continue to work every day to provide best-in-class service to the tens of millions of people we serve each year,” Scherr said in the press release.

Late last year, CBS News reported that some customers said they had been arrested and served jail time after Hertz falsely accused them of stealing cars. In certain cases, customers had paid to extend their rental periods but were still reported for theft, according to lawsuits cited by The New York Times.

At least one of those accused had not even rented from Hertz in the first place.

A Colorado man told CBS News he learned of a warrant out for his arrest from customs officers while attempting to fly to Mexico with his family. Drew Seaser was accused of stealing a car in Georgia — despite never visiting the state or renting from Hertz.

Seaser was among multiple claimants in Delaware’s bankruptcy court who said the company wrongly accused them of theft. It is unclear if his case is covered by Monday’s announcement.

Hertz had initially sought to cast doubt on customers’ allegations.

“The vast majority of these cases involve renters who were many weeks or even months overdue returning vehicles and who stopped communicating with us well beyond the scheduled due date,” the company said in a statement to CBS News last year.

In an interview with Bloomberg in April, Scherr, who assumed CEO responsibilities in February, struck a more conciliatory tone, saying Hertz had falsely reported thefts due to a glitch in its systems. Scherr said the company had since taken steps to ensure it wouldn’t happen again.

In this week’s announcement, Hertz said the majority of the funds to cover its payout will likely come from its insurance carriers.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Breaking News Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community