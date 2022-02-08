Shopping

This Highly Rated Pet Slicker Brush Is On Major Sale On Amazon

This specially designed pet brush works gently on cats and dogs to remove pesky, tangled hair.

The <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Hertzko-Self-Cleaning-Slicker-Brush/dp/B00ZGPI3OY?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=62027b53e4b0b69cfe94af7f,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Hertzko pet slicker brush" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62027b53e4b0b69cfe94af7f" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Hertzko-Self-Cleaning-Slicker-Brush/dp/B00ZGPI3OY?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=62027b53e4b0b69cfe94af7f,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Hertzko pet slicker brush</a> is self-cleaning and works for both dogs and cats.
The Hertzko pet slicker brush is self-cleaning and works for both dogs and cats.

If your dog or cat is prone to terrible matted fur, knots or just sheds more than what you think is socially acceptable, then you’re going to want to get your hands on this pet brush by Hertzko, which is 58% off today on Amazon. But it’s not just any pet brush. It’s called a slicker brush, a specific type that has fine, short wires that sit close together in order to remove matted clumps of hair and fur.

But before you say, “Oh, that sounds really painful for my dog,” hear us out. Even though the bristles are wire, they’re designed to penetrate deep into fur coats and reach the undercoat without scratching your pet’s skin. Of course, you can still be gentle with it if your furry pal is a bit more sensitive or just as an extra precautionary measure.

The best part is that the brush is ridiculously easy to clean. All you have to do is press the button on top and the bristles will retract into the brush so you can remove all the hair.

And if you need a bit more convincing, let these promising Amazon reviews below make you a believer:

“Buy it and buy it now. I have a German shepherd mix who sheds bad twice a year and sheds regularly day to day. She gets tufts of hair that try to shed but get stuck, and if it comes out at all it ends up falling out while she’s sleeping and piling up around her kennel. WELL, I bought this baby after reading about a lot of brushes and decided on this one when I realized it was self cleaning. The hair piling up is the biggest problem I’ve had with other brushes or grooming gadgets. I have tried the grooming gloves too. They were rubbish. Anyway, I brushed several small animals’ worth of hair from my girl this weekend and she started wagging her tail and arching her back into it so the grooming must have been enjoyable for her AND THEN she started running in circles!” — Bee92

“This brush is phenomenal! Didn’t know how our golden retriever would like it since we’ve never used a slicker brush on him (although we did use one on our other dogs who have since passed; however, to remove the hair from the bristles hurt our hands so we stopped using them). We brush our golden outside and he usually lays down on the grass so we can only brush his back, ears, and his side that’s not on the grass; then he rolls over and we do the other side or he’ll stand up and we’ll get to brush all of him. Well, two swipes of this slicker brush and he went flat out and closed his eyes.... He was enjoying it so much we thought he was going to fall asleep! After about 4 or 5 swipes, the brush was full of hair and with just a push of the button, the brushes retracted and the hair fell in my hand without any pain to my fingers.” — Goldens4Ever

“My cat has short hair, but a thick undercoat. I have tried other types of brushes and they don’t get much hair at all. Now, I KNOW this cat sheds cause when I go to pet him, it’s like a puff of hair in the air. I was on Amazon and found this one and thought I’d give it a try and I am SO glad I did! I brush him 2-3x a day and I always find a good amount on the brush. I didn’t think I would care that it was self cleaning, but it is seriously the best feature about this brush. So easy! He loves how it feels and I love how it works. I do have another cat who doesn’t care for it, but she is picky about everything, so oh well! Haha! It is worth a try cat owners!” — Adam&Darylyn

Get the brush for $12.70 (originally $29.99) on Amazon.

