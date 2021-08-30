“He’s All That” is the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

Starring TikTok sensation Addison Rae, the film is a gender-swapped remake of the 1999 classic “She’s All That.” In this contemporary version, a teen influencer accepts a challenge to turn a high school misfit into prom king. Dance sequences and makeover montages ensue.

Advertisement

The second most popular film on Netflix right now is “SAS: Rise of the Black Swan,” which was originally released in March with the name “SAS: Red Notice.” The movie follows a special forces operative who must save his girlfriend and fellow passengers after a group of armed mercenaries seizes control of their train en route from London to Paris.

Netflix "He's All That" on Netflix.

Other notable movies in the ranking right now include “Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed,” a look into the beloved “Joy of Painting” art instructor’s life story, and the Jason Momoa Big Pharma revenge thriller “Sweet Girl.”

As for films not produced by Netflix, the horror flick “The Old Ways,” the romantic drama “Really Love” and David Oyelowo’s feature directorial debut, “The Water Man.”

Read on for the full list of the top 10 movies. And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

Advertisement

HuffPost