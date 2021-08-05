Cringe Away At The First Trailer For 'He's All That' With TikTok Star Addison Rae

KEVIN ESTRADAKEVIN ESTRADA/NETFLIX Â© 2021 Rachel Leigh Cook, getting her check, and Addison Rae in "He's All That."

Freddie Prinze Jr. did not pioneer hacky sack performance art for his legacy to be disrespected like this.

The first trailer for “He’s All That,” Netflix’s gender-swapped remake of the 1999 teen classic “She’s All That,” starring TikTok influencer and the world’s briefest UFC correspondent Addison Rae has arrived.

Apart from welcome appearances by the original film’s stars Matthew Lillard and Rachel Leigh Cook, the whole endeavor feels a bit Laney Boggs-ed down by Rae, who, in her acting debut, takes on the role of an Instagram-obsessed queen bee tasked with transforming an outcast into the prom king.

This time around, obvious hot person Tanner Buchanan of “Cobra Kai” fame is the unwilling participant in the central makeover (“Am I a fucking bet?!”), as Rae’s character attempts to win back some social capital after her breakup goes viral.

Of course, the two end up falling for each other ― and in literal horse feces ― much to the surprise of Rae’s character’s friend who is inexplicably played by the one and only Kourtney Kardashian.

“Who’s the new guy? A little scruffy, but cute,” the reality star says — dialogue that will surely be submitted for awards contention come Oscars season.

If all that wasn’t a big enough deterrent, the latter half of the trailer is set to an EDM remix of Sixpence None The Richer’s “Kiss Me” while flashing homages to the original movie (a dance sequence! a red dress! stairs!) before unveiling its Aug. 27 release date.

In theory, “He’s All That” had all the makings of a worthy remake with “She’s All That” scribe R. Lee Fleming returning to write the script and “Mean Girls” director Mark Waters behind the camera.

But the internet was quick to blast the trailer and, in a relatively unprecedented move, agree with Jameela Jamil, who said the whole movie “looks objectively Fucking terrible.”

For some other Twitter reactions — and the full trailer — read on.

This looks objectively Fucking terrible. Which means *everyone* is going to watch it and it’s going to be number 1. https://t.co/zcBJjT9tRL — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) August 4, 2021

who thought an electronic remix of kiss me by sixpence none the richer would be a good idea. i just wanna talk. https://t.co/VZTMrDqxGH — keira (@keirdig) August 5, 2021

you will never be them pic.twitter.com/dvCQS2ARZJ — j. ❦ (@bvffysfilms) August 4, 2021

Addison Rae starring in a movie just goes to show you that anything is possible in life if you work hard ( take others dances on Tik tok ) and grind ( be white ) https://t.co/5deNJT9Hkn — jw (@iam_johnw2) August 4, 2021

Kourtney Kardashian’s cameo in the trailer for #HesAllThat just ended me pic.twitter.com/mma7M5RkHk — Gibson Johns (@gibsonoma) August 4, 2021

As an aging husk of a woman, this Kiss Me edm remix aged me yet another 50 years. This is my ghost tweeting https://t.co/27Nt9eWFIw — Kerensa Cadenas (@kerensacadenas) August 4, 2021

yes I will be watching the shes all that reboot shit. bc of Addison Rae? no. Because they somehow got the king himself Matthew Lillard? yes pic.twitter.com/guplV4Tpmj — love, em (@lov3lyem) August 4, 2021