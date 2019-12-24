Halima Aden Is First Black Woman In Hijab To Grace Cover Of Essence Magazine

Model Halima Aden shattered yet another barrier in the fashion industry this week, becoming the first Black woman in a hijab to grace the cover of Essence magazine.

“It’s important for me to be visible and to do whatever I can to let girls know that they don’t have to change who they are,” Aden, who was born in a refugee camp in Kenya, told Essence. “I want them to know the world will meet them exactly where they stand.”

Ahhh!! My first cover of 2020 and it’s for @essence !! A huge thank you to everyone who worked tirelessly on this historic 50th anniversary cover, I’m so thankful to be the first black hijab wearing woman to be featured on Essence! ♥️🙌🏾🎉 pic.twitter.com/JkqDxQciKr — Halima Aden (@Kinglimaa) December 23, 2019

Earlier this year, Aden became the first Sports Illustrated model to pose in its famed swimsuit Issue wearing a burkini and hijab.

“As long as I could remember, the media portrays Muslim women as oppressed and in a very negative light,” Aden, who came to Minnesota at age 6, told HuffPost in 2016.

“Not seeing women that look like you in media in general and especially in beauty competitions sends the message that you’re not beautiful or you have to change the way you look to be considered beautiful,” Aden said. “And that’s not true.”