Hickenlooper Roundly Booed When He Tells California Dems Socialism 'Is Not The Answer'

Democratic presidential candidate and former Colorado governor John Hickenlooper was loudly booed Saturday when he told California Democrats that “socialism is not the answer.”

Hickenlooper made the unpopular comment at the Democratic Party State Convention in San Francisco.

“Let me be perfectly clear,” the moderate candidate told the not-very-receptive audience members holding Bernie Sanders signs. “If we want to beat Donald Trump and achieve big, progressive goals, socialism is not the answer.”

As the booing from some 4,500 delegates and observers continued over his speech for several seconds, he suddenly warned: “You know, if we’re not careful, we’re going to end up helping to re-elect the worst president in American history.”

Hickenlooper booed at #CADem19 for attacking socialism, which he surely expected pic.twitter.com/x5bM0wrc0Y — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) June 1, 2019

The booing picked up again when Hickenlooper began to talk about “pragmatism” — and expressed skepticism about the Green New Deal and government-run healthcare.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee took the stage after Hickenlooper, crowing: “I am a governor who doesn’t think we should be ashamed of our progressive values” — to roaring applause.

Hickenlooper and Inslee were among 14 Democratic presidential candidates who each had seven minutes to speak to the crowd. Hickenlooper wss the only candidate booed, The Sacramento Bee reported.

Joe Biden, who consistently polls at the head of the pack, skipped the event to speak instead at a Human Rights Campaign dinner in Columbus, Ohio, that kicked off LGBT pride month.