“Hidden Strike” is currently the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

The action-adventure comedy stars Jackie Chan and John Cena as two former soldiers who must team up to protect civilians through the so-called Highway of Death in Iraq. Following a July 6 premiere in the United Arab Emirates, “Hidden Strike” premiered on Netflix in the U.S. and elsewhere on July 29 to mostly negative reviews from critics.

Next in the ranking is “Happiness For Beginners,” a new Netflix rom-com based on a 2015 novel by Katherine Center. Starring Ellie Kemper and Luke Grimes, the movie follows a divorced woman who rediscovers love on an Appalachian Trail survivalist course. Currently, TV and film writers and actors ― including those who worked on “Happiness For Beginners” ― are on strike over fair pay and working conditions in the streaming era.

Another trending movie of the moment is the sci-fi comedy “They Cloned Tyrone,” which was released on July 21 to generally positive reviews from critics and viewers. John Boyega, Teyonah Parris and Jamie Foxx (who also produced the film) play an unlikely trio sucked into a sinister government cloning conspiracy.

On the nonfiction side of things, the ranking also includes the documentary “Missing: The Lucie Blackman Case.” As the title suggests, the film focuses on 21-year-old British national Lucie Blackman, who went missing in Tokyo in 2000, sparking an international investigation.

