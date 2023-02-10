What's Hot

Democrat Who Lost To Rep. George Santos Is Aiding GOP Megadonor's Casino Bid

White House Fact-Checks Fox News With GOP Senator's Own Words

Officer Drew Gun As He Approached Tyre Nichols, Report Finds

Fox News Valentine’s Day Chat Takes A Turn With Anchor's Divorce Announcement

‘It Just Rang’: In Crises, U.S. Special Hotline Calls To China Are Going Unanswered

George Santos Hilariously Self-Owns In The Simplest Way Possible

Police Excuse For Arresting NewsNation Reporter Not Backed By Bodycam Footage

Seth Meyers Gleefully Relives Moment 'P***y Ass B***h' Entered Congressional Record

'Pro-Life Spider-Man' Tells Tucker Carlson 'Abortion Is Like Climbing A Skyscraper'

The Funniest Tweets From Women This Week

CDC Adds COVID Vaccines To Recommended Immunizations For Children, Adults

Jennifer Lopez Appears To Respond To All The Bored Ben Affleck Memes

PoliticsAlaska national security council

Second 'High-Altitude Object' Shot Down Over U.S. Airspace

The object was detected about 40,000 feet above Alaska.
Lydia O'Connor

Reporter, HuffPost

|

The White House confirmed Friday that a second “high-altitude object” has been shot down over U.S. airspace.

National Security Council coordinator John Kirby made the announcement at a White House press briefing, saying the Department of Defense was tracking the object about 40,000 feet above Alaska for the past 24 hours. It “posed a reasonable threat to the safety of civilian flight,” Kirby said.

“Out of an abundance of caution and at the recommendation of the Pentagon, President Biden ordered the military to down the object,” Kirby continued, saying a fighter aircraft carried out the task Friday afternoon and that the object fell on ice.

The Pentagon is expected to provide more details later Friday afternoon. Kirby said the U.S. does not know who owns the object nor what its purpose was, but officials hope to recover the debris and investigate its contents.

The object was “much, much smaller” than the Chinese spy balloon U.S. authorities downed last Saturday off the coast of South Carolina, Kirby said, comparing it to “the size of a small car.” The Chinese spy balloon was roughly 200 feet tall.

News of the object comes a day after President Joe Biden’s administration said that China’s military is likely behind a fleet of spy balloons targeting more than 40 countries. The high-tech balloons are capable of collecting communication signals and other sensitive information, the State Department said.

Chinese authorities deny that the unmanned balloon shot down last week was a spy tool and say it was merely a civilian meteorological airship that had blown off course. They have refused to let U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin speak with his Chinese counterpart about the incident.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Lydia O'Connor - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community