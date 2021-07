10 Cookbooks You Need If You Loved Watching 'High On The Hog’

“The Cooking Gene: A Journey Through African American Culinary History in the Old South” by Michael W. Twitty

This food memoir by renowned culinary historian Michael W. Twitty talks about the origins of soul food, barbecue and what we know as Southern cuisine today. Twitty provides a candid personal narrative of what his ancestors survived on for three centuries, as well as African American perspectives on a variety of issues related to race, politics, economics and enslavement in what he calls “his South.”In the book, find recipes, stories and historical documents from Twitty’s research during his Southern Discomfort Tour . Twitty also wrote "Rice" (see below), a new book in Savor the South Cookbook series in which he shares 51 rice-based recipes for every course.