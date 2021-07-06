10 Cookbooks You Need If You Loved Watching 'High On The Hog’

“Jubilee: Recipes From Two Centuries of African American Cooking” by Toni Tipton-Martin

With over 100 recipes and historical references, “Jubilee” presents techniques, ingredients and dishes that show the roots of African American cooking beyond Southern and soul food. Tipton-Martin broadens the view of African chefs and their cooking styles by sharing stories of enslaved chefs, known writers and entrepreneurs. When writing “Jubilee” and “The Jemima Code” (see below), Toni Tipton-Martin researched over 400 cookbooks by Black writers dating back to 1827.In this book, you will find recipes for classic dishes, such as seafood gumbo, buttermilk fried chicken, spoon bread and others that Tipton-Martin says she did not grow up eating in her “Black California middle class upbringing.”