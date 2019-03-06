“I worked as an Estee Lauder consultant, and I started searching for a good serum that worked for my breakouts, after they discontinued their clear difference serum. I like this product much better, and it is so much more affordable.” — Amazon Reviewer

“I have used this serum by InstaNatural going on nearly 5 years now and consider it essential to my skincare routine. I am at that awkward age, being in my thirties where I am fighting fine lines and that occasional blemish, and this serum does it all.” — Amazon Reviewer