'Most Bizarre Ending I've Ever Seen': Baseball Championship Game Takes Wild Turn

A high school baseball championship in New York had an unexpected ending ― finishing in a wild turn of events that has now been seen by millions on social media.

Hornell High School took a 5-4 lead against Palmyra-Macedon into the seventh and final inning of Saturday’s Section V Class B1 championship matchup.

With two outs and runners on second and third, the Pal-Mac batter struck out ― but with the ball hitting the dirt and first base open, the catcher had to either tag the hitter or throw to first to record the out.

He didn’t.

Instead, he and his Hornell teammates ran into the infield to celebrate what they thought was a victory while the Pal-Mac runners hustled around the bases.

A voice on the field yelled, “There’s two outs! There’s two outs!”

But the Hornell players didn’t seem to hear it.

“Wait a minute, Hornell’s gotta pay attention,” the broadcaster said as the Palmyra-Macedon runners circled the bases amid the celebration.

The tying run scored. Then the winning run crossed the plate for Palmyra-Macedon.

“I’m not sure what’s going on here,” the broadcaster admitted amidst the chaos.

After the umps conferred, Pal-Mac was declared the winner

“This has gotta be the most bizarre ending I’ve ever seen,” the broadcaster said in the instantly viral footage:

Championship ends with two runs scoring on a dropped strike three while the other team is celebrating thinking they won.



“I blame myself a little,” Hornell coach Joe Flint told the Hornell Sun and Wellsville Sun. “Maybe I could have gone out and argued it was a dead ball.”

He said he’s trying to give the team the best advice he can.