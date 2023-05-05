High School Dance Team Perfectly Recreates Rihanna's Super Bowl Performance

A high school dance team in California recreated Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime performance — and they put in work.

The student dancers from Los Osos High School, located in Rancho Cucamonga, California, performed the stunning routine at their school’s recent prom rally, according to a viral video posted on TikTok last week. Their show featured a few dancers wearing an all-red outfit reminiscent of Rihanna’s look, and several other dancers wearing all-white ensembles that resembled the all-white puffer outfits Rihanna’s backup dancers wore at the show in February.

The Los Osos team began their performance just like Rihanna did, dancing to the singer’s 2015 hit, “Bitch Better Have My Money.” And while (understandably) none of the students descended from floating stages from the ceilings of their school gym, the young dance team expertly captured Rihanna’s moves and danced along to other tracks from her halftime show’s set list, such as “Work” and “All of the Lights.”

Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime show featured a surprise pregnancy reveal, and the Los Osos dance team had a surprise special guest themselves. The school’s principal, Eric Cypher, joined in for a portion of the performance and danced along to some of the choreography.

Rachel Muego, a teacher at Los Osos who directs the dance team, told “Good Morning America” on Tuesday that the team’s routine came together in a month and a half.

“We’re so amazed by it,” she said.

Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime show was the singer’s first live performance in five years. The anticipation to see the “Lift Me Up” singer was evidently high since her performance was the most-watched halftime performance of all time, according to Billboard, which cited a recent Nielsen report.

The singer, who welcomed a son with her boyfriend rapper A$AP Rocky last May, confirmed her pregnancy with baby No. 2 shortly after the halftime show.

Rihanna told Entertainment Tonight at the Met Gala red carpet on Monday that her current pregnancy has been “so different” compared to her pregnancy with her first child.