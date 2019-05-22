Real Life. Real News. Real Voices.
Where To Get The High-Waisted Swimsuits You've Been Seeing Everywhere

If Instagram offers any indication, high-waisted bikinis are still the swimsuit for choice for the summer season.

If there’s one style of swimsuit you can bet you’ll be seeing all over the beaches, parks and pools this summer, it’s the high-waisted bikini.

High-waisted bikinis have become increasingly popular over the past few years, and if Instagram is any indication, they’re still the swimsuit of choice for the upcoming summer. The bottoms, which are the hallmark of this swimsuit style, typically come in two versions, both of which echo popular styles from the past. There are the high-waisted bottoms with low-cut leg openings, reminiscent of swimwear from the 1950s, and there’s also a high waist and high-cut leg combo, which is a little more athletic and brings to mind swimsuits from the 1980s.

When it comes to choosing the right top, it all depends on what you’re comfortable in. Luckily, there are a lot of brands out there, like Aerie and Summersalt, that allow you to mix and match. The only thing you need to remember when looking for a new bikini is that every body is a bikini body. End of story.

Below, get some swimwear inspiration and find out where to get the high-waisted bikinis you’ve been seeing everywhere.

On Instagram:

Where to get them:

Aerie Bandeau Bikini Top And High-Cut Cheeky Bottoms
Aerie
Get the bandeau bikini top for $12.47 and the bottoms for $12.47.
437 Swimwear Aubrey Swimsuit
437 Swimwear
Get the Aubrey top for $55 and the bottoms for $75.
Sidway Swim Mix-And-Match Bikini
Sidway Swim
Get the Beverly bandeau top for $98 and the Karen bottoms for $108.
Swimsuits For All Zephyr Wrap Underwire High-Waist Bikini
HuffPost
Get the full set for $81.60.
Paper London Sunshine Bahama Mama Swimsuit
Shopbop
Get the top for $135 and the bottoms for $130.
Tallulah's Threads Zebra Print Bikini
Tallulah's Threads
Get the zebra print bikini set for $50.81.
Summersalt High Leg High-Rise Bottoms and Sun Streak Top
Summersalt
Get the high-leg high-rise bottoms for $45 and the Sun Streak bikini top for $50.
ModCloth On Island Time Bathing Suit
HuffPost
Get the bustier top for $55 and the bottoms for $45.
Bromelia Ipanema Bikini
Bromelia Swimwear
Get the Ipanema bandeau top for $49 and the matching bottoms for $49.
Out From Under Mix-And-Match Bathing suit
Urban Outfitters
Get the high-waisted bottoms for $30 and the underwire top for the $30.
ASOS South Beach Mix-and-Match Bikini
ASOS
Get the cutout top for $26 and the bottoms for $23.
Cos Striped Bikini
Cos
Get the crossover top for $39 and the high-waisted bottoms for $39.
Where To Buy Tie-Dye
