If there’s one style of swimsuit you can bet you’ll be seeing all over the beaches, parks and pools this summer, it’s the high-waisted bikini.

High-waisted bikinis have become increasingly popular over the past few years, and if Instagram is any indication, they’re still the swimsuit of choice for the upcoming summer. The bottoms, which are the hallmark of this swimsuit style, typically come in two versions, both of which echo popular styles from the past. There are the high-waisted bottoms with low-cut leg openings, reminiscent of swimwear from the 1950s, and there’s also a high waist and high-cut leg combo, which is a little more athletic and brings to mind swimsuits from the 1980s.

When it comes to choosing the right top, it all depends on what you’re comfortable in. Luckily, there are a lot of brands out there, like Aerie and Summersalt, that allow you to mix and match. The only thing you need to remember when looking for a new bikini is that every body is a bikini body. End of story.

Below, get some swimwear inspiration and find out where to get the high-waisted bikinis you’ve been seeing everywhere.

On Instagram: