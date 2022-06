20 High-Waisted Bathing Suits You'll Want ASAP

A scalloped-edge one-strap bikini in a trendy ribbed fabric

Available in sizes S–XL and in seven colors."First of all, I never write reviews but this suit is beyond amazing, so I felt like I needed to share! I hate swimsuits, hate shopping for them, and especially hate putting them on. This is by far the most comfortable and adorable suit I have ever put on. I am in love! I sized up and it fits perfectly! I am a mom of three little ones, so I am constantly running around in a suit, and this stays put and, as I mentioned before, it is so comfortable. I want it in all the colors now!!!" — Michael A. Byrd