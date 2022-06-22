20 High-Waisted Bathing Suits You'll Want ASAP

Summer is a brand-spankin’ new swimsuit, and this list of high-waisted options, available in various styles and levels of coverage, will give you plenty of bathing suits to pick from.
You can expect to find an adjustable lace-up bottom with a cheeky high-cut fit, a cute two-piece trimmed with tassels and a floral vintage-inspired bikini with ultra-high-waisted ruched bottoms.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change and, unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.
An extra supportive set with chest coverage
A supportive crisscross top and matching ruched brief
A bikini trimmed with tassels
Terry cutout bottoms with a cheeky French-cut fit
A ruched bandeau bikini with ruffle detail and patchwork print
A neon fishnet bikini with a plunge cami top
An adjustable lace-up bottom with a cheeky high-cut fit
A scalloped-edge one-strap bikini in a trendy ribbed fabric
A ruffled two-piece with a V-neckline and tropical bottoms
A vibrant ruched tank-style bikini
A ladder cutout bikini with spaghettini straps and matching bottoms
A nautical and vintage-inspired two-piece with ultra-high-waisted bottoms and halter top
A floral-print-two piece with an adjustable halter-top and ultra-high-waisted ruched bottoms
A strappy bikini with a padded push-up top
A padded and lifting bikini set with a high-waist bottom
A cutout one-piece with a cute twist top that closely resembles a bikini
A crisscross bikini with a ruffle top and cut-out bottoms
A long-sleeve rash guard top and extra high-waisted bottom set to protect you from the sun
A pair of lemon-patterned high-waisted bottoms that have full bottom coverage
A glam two-piece with lace detailing and moderate chest coverage