20 High-Waisted Bathing Suits You'll Want ASAP

These cute swimsuits are flattering and provide a bit more coverage, in just the right places.
Allison Faccenda
A <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Pink-Queen-Waisted-Swimwear-Swimsuits/dp/B084SQS774?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62ae7968e4b0c77098aee3c9%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="ruched tank-style two-piece" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62ae7968e4b0c77098aee3c9" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Pink-Queen-Waisted-Swimwear-Swimsuits/dp/B084SQS774?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62ae7968e4b0c77098aee3c9%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">ruched tank-style two-piece</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Kisscynest-Womens-Shoulder-Ruffles-Bikini/dp/B07MQZ1MRF?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62ae7968e4b0c77098aee3c9%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="ruffle bikini with cut-out details" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62ae7968e4b0c77098aee3c9" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Kisscynest-Womens-Shoulder-Ruffles-Bikini/dp/B07MQZ1MRF?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62ae7968e4b0c77098aee3c9%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">ruffle bikini with cut-out details</a> or <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Aleumdr-Vintage-Waisted-Scalloped-Shoulder/dp/B07NHHR1LF?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62ae7968e4b0c77098aee3c9%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="one-shoulder scalloped bikini" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62ae7968e4b0c77098aee3c9" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Aleumdr-Vintage-Waisted-Scalloped-Shoulder/dp/B07NHHR1LF?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62ae7968e4b0c77098aee3c9%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">one-shoulder scalloped bikini</a> may be your go-to swimsuit this summer.
Summer is a brand-spankin’ new swimsuit, and this list of high-waisted options, available in various styles and levels of coverage, will give you plenty of bathing suits to pick from.

You can expect to find an adjustable lace-up bottom with a cheeky high-cut fit, a cute two-piece trimmed with tassels and a floral vintage-inspired bikini with ultra-high-waisted ruched bottoms.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change and, unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.

1
An extra supportive set with chest coverage
Available in sizes XS–XXL and seven patterns.

Promising review: "For the cost, this swimsuit was exactly what I wanted. High-waisted and good chest coverage. I'm looking at ordering another color!" — K. Campbell
$26.99+ at Amazon
2
A supportive crisscross top and matching ruched brief
Both the top and bottoms are available in sizes 10-30.
Top: $44.62 at TorridBottoms: $33.37 at Torrid
3
A bikini trimmed with tassels
Available in sizes 4–16 and 18 colors or patterns.

Promising review: "I'm obsessed with this swimsuit!!!! I have been eyeing similar swimsuits all the Instagram bloggers wear (by a brand I won’t name :)) but couldn’t justify spending that much on a swimsuit! This is an awesome dupe, and the quality is great. I listened to the reviews that recommended sizing up, and I’m glad I did." — Stephanie
$21.99+ at Amazon
4
Terry cutout bottoms with a cheeky French-cut fit
Available in sizes XXS–XL and two colors (a number of matching tops are available, too).

Promising review: "Very nice material. I normally size up in swimsuits but I got my true size and really glad I did!" —Jenna
$40 at Abercrombie
5
A ruched bandeau bikini with ruffle detail and patchwork print
Available in sizes S–XL and in 18 prints/colors.

Promising review: "Talk about the best bathing suit ever!! I normally don't purchase bathing suits online but this one is perfect. I followed the sizing guidelines and it fits so true to size!! I love the adjustable straps as well. I'm top heavy and was nervous about a top not holding me up well, but this is one of the very few that has done the job. I will definitely be buying another one." — Erica Faircloth
$25.36+ at Amazon
6
A neon fishnet bikini with a plunge cami top
Available in sizes L–3XL plus and 10 colors.

Promising review: "BADDIE ALERT! The bottoms fit perfectly, although I wish the top was a bit tighter. I love it and so does my husband." — Jessenia
$29.99 at Amazon
7
An adjustable lace-up bottom with a cheeky high-cut fit
Available in sizes XS–XL and two colors.

Promising review: "I love that these high-waisted bottoms still have a sexy look. The lace-up side allows for tightening or loosening for the perfect fit, and I love that the back is more cheeky than most high-waisted suits I've found. Love these bottoms!" — Sarah
$23 at Target
8
A scalloped-edge one-strap bikini in a trendy ribbed fabric
Available in sizes S–XL and in seven colors.

Promising review: "First of all, I never write reviews but this suit is beyond amazing, so I felt like I needed to share! I hate swimsuits, hate shopping for them, and especially hate putting them on. This is by far the most comfortable and adorable suit I have ever put on. I am in love! I sized up and it fits perfectly! I am a mom of three little ones, so I am constantly running around in a suit, and this stays put and, as I mentioned before, it is so comfortable. I want it in all the colors now!!!" — Michael A. Byrd
$27.66+ at Amazon
9
A ruffled two-piece with a V-neckline and tropical bottoms
Available in sizes S–XL and in 19 styles.

Promising review: "I bought this suit and absolutely love it! The top is so cute that I've worn it by itself and received tons of compliments. It fits great and provides a lot of support, which is nice. The material is thick as well and I felt very comfortable in it. The bottoms are adorable and high-waisted and fit great. It runs true to size and the colors are vibrant. Overall, love this suit!" — Amazon customer
$32.99+ at Amazon
10
A vibrant ruched tank-style bikini
Available in sizes XL–4XL and 20 colors/styles.

Promising review: "THIS IS FOR ALL MY CURVY WOMEN!!!!!! My man was speechless when he saw me in it. So comfy. Will hold up a larger chest. I haven’t worn a bikini in six years until this! Already ordered every other color." —RACHEL BASINGER
$18.89+ at Amazon
11
A ladder cutout bikini with spaghettini straps and matching bottoms
Available in sizes M–4XL and 16 styles/colors.

Promising review: "I'm so happy with this purchase! It's so hard to find good quality bathing suits in bigger sizes, and this one is so cute. I was really nervous about the top because I'm a DDD cup. Most bathing suit tops even in plus sizes are too small for me. I'm happy to report that this top fit very well. It has pretty decent support and the straps are adjustable as well. I would love to order other colors now that I know it fits so well." — SofiaCarolina85
$19.99+ at Amazon
12
A nautical and vintage-inspired two-piece with ultra-high-waisted bottoms and halter top
Available in sizes S–4X and white/black and blue/red.

Promising review: "Love the suit. I prefer high-waisted suits these days. Bottoms fit well, top was a bit loose, but, really, who is the same size on bottom and top? I may just buy another suit a size down for the top cause it's so cheap." —BRITNEY M CHILD
$31.99+ at Amazon
13
A floral-print-two piece with an adjustable halter-top and ultra-high-waisted ruched bottoms
Available in sizes S–4X and in 19 patterns and 2 solid colors.

Promising review: "I wish I could give this six stars! To my curvy ladies, this bathing suit is an absolute must! I'm about to buy it in every color it's so perfect! The quality feels super expensive, and the colors are vibrant and just straight-up stunning. I'm 5'6" and weight about 195 pounds, with a 39D-DD bust and usually wear a size 12–14. The 3XL fit perfectly." — HoneyEyes0012
$29.99 at Amazon
14
A strappy bikini with a padded push-up top
Available in sizes M–3X and 12 colors/patterns.

Promising review: "If I could leave more than 5 stars for this swimsuit, I WOULD!!!! I want to scream from the rooftops about how amazing the fit and feel of this beautiful set are. I put this on and immediately felt like a million dollars. The top boasts padded cups and adjustable everything, making it fit well no matter your size. I generally have a hard time staying in bikini cups, and I was able to tighten the back AND sides of this suit for a perfect fit. Well-made, well-loved, and I will wear this suit to EVERY beach and pool party from now on!!" — Annie Hinz
$34.98+ at Amazon
15
A padded and lifting bikini set with a high-waist bottom
Available in sizes S–XL and 24 colors/patterns.

Promising review: "I love this bikini. It’s so cute! The material is what you want want from a bathing suit, and it looks just like the picture. It’s a little bit tight, but nothing I can’t deal with. I can genuinely say I’m happy with this bikini, and I’ll be buying more from this brand." —Kat
$9.99+ at Amazon
16
A cutout one-piece with a cute twist top that closely resembles a bikini
Available in sizes XXS–XXL, in regular and long lengths and five patterns/colors.

Promising review: "I was nervous about this fit and if it had enough coverage in all the areas, and it exceeded my expectations! Love love love this suit! The bright colors, the cut, and the material feels so quality." — Amy M
$29.97 at Aerie (originally $59.95)
17
A crisscross bikini with a ruffle top and cut-out bottoms
Available in sizes XL–4XL and 17 colors/styles.

Promising review: "I love this swimsuit! It seems to be very good quality material; it’s very well-lined!! What’s even better is that it’s cheaper for this set than all of those swimsuit separates you have to buy these days! The open sides with the crossover straps are a very cute, sassy touch! It looks, feels, and fits great!" — Sara88
$20.29+ at Amazon
18
A long-sleeve rash guard top and extra high-waisted bottom set to protect you from the sun
Available in sizes 4–16 and 11 colors/styles.

Promising review: "Loved this suit! I went to Mexico on vacation and was concerned with getting too much sun. The top was perfect and I was expecting to hate the bottoms but they fit and looked great for my frame! Not only was this functional but super cute and I received a lot of compliments. I also did not get sunburned laying on the beach all day." — Amazon customer
$34.99+ at Amazon
19
A pair of lemon-patterned high-waisted bottoms that have full bottom coverage
Kitty and Vibe is a small business that was the first brand to make bikini bottoms based on butt size. A lot of their swimwear is made with sustainable products, and you can take their fit quiz to find out more about your proper sizing. These bottoms are available in sizes 00–28 and five patterns.

Promising review: "These bottoms are a game changer! The material is some of the comfiest I’ve ever felt! They fit perfectly thanks to the size quiz! I love the fact that they are reversible! Love them! Run don’t walk to buy these bottoms!" — J.K.
$52 at Kitty and Vibe
20
A glam two-piece with lace detailing and moderate chest coverage
Available in sizes XS–XXL and in 15 colors.

Promising review: "I love this swimsuit! I have a very muscular frame, a big booty, and I do not have big boobs at all. The bottoms fit great and come up high enough. The top is super cute. This is the closest I've come to a bikini in 15 years. Since having kids I've gone for the tankini look but this looks great on me! Something I never thought I'd say about a swimsuit." — Amazon customer
$25.99+ at Amazon
A customizable tie-back monokini

