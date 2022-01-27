Shopping

High Weight Capacity Seating Is Hard To Find. Here Are Some Options.

Including a vanity chair, a sturdy dining room sets and velvet loveseats.

Shopping Writer at HuffPost

A<a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=highweightseating-KristenAdaway-012622-61f15e58e4b02de5f513051c&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2Ffurniture%2Fpdp%2Fwade-logan-gelman-31-w-tufted-polyester-armchair-w003055867.html" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name=" Wade Logan wide tufted armchair" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61f15e58e4b02de5f513051c" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=highweightseating-KristenAdaway-012622-61f15e58e4b02de5f513051c&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2Ffurniture%2Fpdp%2Fwade-logan-gelman-31-w-tufted-polyester-armchair-w003055867.html" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0"> Wade Logan wide tufted armchair</a> and <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=highweightseating-KristenAdaway-012622-61f15e58e4b02de5f513051c&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2Ffurniture%2Fpdp%2Flatitude-run-phineas-245-counter-stool-w006428451.html%3Fpiid%3D527227255" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Latitude Run counter stool" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61f15e58e4b02de5f513051c" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=highweightseating-KristenAdaway-012622-61f15e58e4b02de5f513051c&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2Ffurniture%2Fpdp%2Flatitude-run-phineas-245-counter-stool-w006428451.html%3Fpiid%3D527227255" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Latitude Run counter stool</a>.
Wayfair
A Wade Logan wide tufted armchair and Latitude Run counter stool.

There’s nothing more relaxing than unwinding after a long day and settling into a comfortable chair to just be still. And while there are literally thousands of stools, loveseats, sofas, accent chairs and dining room chairs available to give us those few moments of zen, there still aren’t a ton of actually modern and stylish options for high weight capacity or high weight limit seating.

Though society has begun to embrace the idea of body inclusivity, many industries, like fashion and even furniture, haven’t quite caught up yet.

Finding colorful and aesthetically pleasing seating that caters to higher body weights is a struggle, but luckily there are a few companies leading the way with options aren’t boring or total eyesores. Below, we rounded up 14 furniture pieces that have a weight capacity of 400 pounds or more, including a King Louis-style vanity chair, a sofa that has a weight capacity of 1,700 pounds and multiple loveseats that will make great accents for your living room.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Wayfair
Wade Logan wide tufted armchair
Whether you're looking to add an accent chair to your living room or a stylish seating option in your bedroom, you can never go wrong with midcentury designs. This tufted armchair has deep seating and curved arms for maximum comfort and functionality. The frame is made of solid wood, and it does require partial assembly. It comes in blue, steel, purple and sunset.

Weight capacity: 400 pounds
Get it at Wayfair for $599.99.
2
Wayfair
Latitude Run counter stool
Just moved into a new place with a tall counter? Decorate it with a few of these counter stools to add color and extra seating. The low-back stool is made of durable galvanized metal polished in a glossy finish. Colors include blue, black, green, red, silver, yellow, white and light black. It also has built-in adjustable screw-leveling floor glides to prevent wobbliness. Full assembly is needed.

Weight capacity: 500 pounds
Get it at Wayfair for $167.99.
3
Amazon
Modway Engage midcentury modern upholstered fabric sofa
Whether you have guests over or just need a new spot to lounge, this couch will come in handy. It's upholstered in quality polyester fabric, has two supportive 6-inch cushions and stands on cherry-colored wood legs. The only assembly necessary is attaching the legs.

Weight capacity: 1,700 pounds
Get it on Amazon for $871.50.
4
Wayfair
Etta Avenue wide velvet armchair
If the hot pink color of this velvet armchair caught your eye, you'll also love the other colors it comes in, including green, navy, cognac, maroon and blush. Made of stainless steel and vegan leather upholstered in velvet, it's built on a square metal base finished with a glossy gold. No assembly is required.

Weight capacity: 400 pounds
Get it at Wayfair for $539.99.
5
AllModern
A midcentury modern armchair
Built on a solid wood frame, this armchair comes upholstered in a soft polyester blend and is filled with foam to support you after a long day. It includes removable seat and back cushions for easy cleanup. Minimal assembly is required; when it arrives, all you have to do is attach the legs and you're good to go. Current in-stock color options include blue polyester, dark gray polyester and light gray velvet.

Weight capacity: 400 pounds
Get it at AllModern for $510.
6
Wayfair
Steelside bar stool
Add a splash of industrial design with this 30-inch solid walnut wood and metal bar stool. It features a rectangular back design, an open base with exposed hardware and water resistance. Full assembly is required.

Weight capacity: 500 pounds
Get it at Wayfair for $199.99.
7
Wayfair
Etta Avenue velvet square arm loveseat
It doesn't get any more luxe than a velvet loveseat. This one is ideal for small spaces or use in conjunction with larger sofas to create your own sectional setup. The frame is made of engineered wood and the gold-finished iron legs raise it six inches off the ground. It comes in multiple colors, including camel, gray, moss, rust and sage. Partial assembly is required.

Weight capacity: 600 pounds
Get it at Wayfair for $409.99.
8
Wayfair
Hashtag Home round arm loveseat
This 58-inch small space-friendly loveseat is upholstered in 100% polyester fabric, crafted with engineered solid wood and offers a unique curved silhouette. Get it in the following available colors: mustard, blue, antique gold or moon light. Partial assembly is required.

Weight capacity: 600 pounds
Get it at Wayfair for $379.99.
9
Amazon
A set of no-assembly, upholstered dining chairs
For a no-fuss seating option, try this set of two upholstered vinyl chairs that require no assembly. Made with a sturdy metal frame and thick, soft cushions, these chairs fit well in a dining room or breakfast nook or as an accent chair in your bedroom. The set comes in multiple color options including beige, green, gray, mustard, coffee and orange.

Weight capacity: 400 pounds
Get it on Amazon for $269.99.
10
Wayfair
Mistana swivel bar stool
This 360-degree swivel stool comes with a footrest and a polyester oversized seat cushion. The frame and legs are made of wood designed with a whitewash accent. Full assembly is required.

Weight capacity: 400 pounds
Get it at Wayfair for $275.99.
11
Wayfair
Rosecliff Heights patio chair
Get your backyard ready for warmer temperatures with this patio chair that can be easily decorated with a throw pillow or seat cushion. Though it's made of easily cleanable plastic, it has a weight capacity of 500 pounds. It comes in several currently available colors like black, Nantucket blue, weathered acorn, coastal teak and white. Full assembly is required.

Weight capacity: 500 pounds
Get it at Wayfair for $252.99.
12
Wayfair
Corrigan Studio wood side chair
Made from environmentally friendly European high-end beech or American ash wood, this ergonomic side chair features a unique design inspired by Hans. J Wegner's Danish Wishbone chair. The wood surface is coated with colorless wood wax oil, which is free of any paint and formaldehyde. It comes in multiple upholstery colors, including walnut, black and yellow. No assembly is required.

Weight capacity: 500 pounds
Get it at Wayfair for $249.99.
13
Amazon
A set of 4 vinyl dining chairs
A new dining set is calling your name, and it's this one. It comes with four classically designed metal dining chairs that feature an "X" back and padded foam cushions. The 18-gauge steel frame is built with curved support bars. Multiple reviews mention this 4-chair set is easy to put together.

Weight capacity: 500 pounds
Get them on Amazon for $250.05.
14
Amazon
An ornate vanity chair
Upgrade your vanity counter with this resin-constructed King Louis-style chair. It comes in four finish combinations: taupe vinyl and silver frame, transparent and black frame, tufted black vinyl and black frame, and white vinyl and white frame. Full assembly is required.

Weight capacity: 900 pounds
Get it on Amazon for $196.99.
