There’s nothing more relaxing than unwinding after a long day and settling into a comfortable chair to just be still. And while there are literally thousands of stools, loveseats, sofas, accent chairs and dining room chairs available to give us those few moments of zen, there still aren’t a ton of actually modern and stylish options for high weight capacity or high weight limit seating.

Though society has begun to embrace the idea of body inclusivity, many industries, like fashion and even furniture, haven’t quite caught up yet.

Advertisement

Finding colorful and aesthetically pleasing seating that caters to higher body weights is a struggle, but luckily there are a few companies leading the way with options aren’t boring or total eyesores. Below, we rounded up 14 furniture pieces that have a weight capacity of 400 pounds or more, including a King Louis-style vanity chair, a sofa that has a weight capacity of 1,700 pounds and multiple loveseats that will make great accents for your living room.