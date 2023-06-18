Walmart Portable and window AC units from Midea, available at Walmart

There’s nothing like the sweet relief of walking into a cool, air-conditioned room on a scorching hot day. Not having access to air conditioning when temperatures rise can be both frustrating (good luck getting any sleep) and dangerous — especially for young children and older adults. If you don’t have central air, buying an air conditioner is the most important purchase you can make this summer.

Since air conditioners aren’t exactly cheap, you definitely want to know that what you’re buying is actually worth it. We did the hard work for you, combing through thousands of customer reviews and highlighting the top-rated air conditioners from Walmart. Whether you’re looking for a basic window unit, one with Wifi capabilities or a portable air conditioner unit that’s easy to transport, we’ve got you covered. Rounded up here are the best of the best, according to Walmart shoppers.

