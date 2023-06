Midea window air conditioner

4.8 out of 5 starsThere’s a reason why this is a best-seller at Walmart: It’s high-quality and one of the most affordable options you’ll find. (Even better, it’s currently on sale.) It’s equipped with seven different temperature settings, so you don’t have to decide between scorching hot or freezing cold. It also has a handy little filter light, so you know when the filter needs replacing.“This little thing was a huge surprise for a 250 sq foot bedroom.. After trying four different portable air conditioners (8000 to 10000 btu, $300 to $400) that were very poor to poor, I decided to block this in a slider window with plywood and foamboard (trashy but can be covered up with fabric and tacks.) It immediately churns out ice cold air. I like it better on the "low cool" setting, as the air slowly circulates instead of mixing with the hot air. Plus, you can still hear the TV. You can use a fan on very low setting to direct the cold air. When its triple digits (I'm in the desert,) this used $4 per 24 hours, while my central air uses $12 (California prices.) My favorite thing: no unnecessary beeps, thermostat or remote. It's totally mechanical. If I want it turned off after bedtime, I use a timer plugged into a surge protector. Also, if you have an older electric system, you can still operate low-draw items (led lights, electronics, low speed fan) on the same circuit without tripping the breaker. I haven't seen water dripping yet, but the humidity has been below 30%. Finally, my dog LOVES to lay in front of it for hours.” — TD