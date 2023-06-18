Shoppinghome air conditioningAppliances

8 Of The Highest-Rated Air Conditioners You Can Get At Walmart

Keep cool with these top-rated picks at prices that won’t make you sweat.
<a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FMidea-5-000-BTU-8-000-BTU-ASHRAE-115V-Portable-Air-Conditioner-with-Comfort-Sense-Remote-White-MAP05R1WWT%2F293522256&subId1=648d1816e4b048eb91161238" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Portable" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="648d1816e4b048eb91161238" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FMidea-5-000-BTU-8-000-BTU-ASHRAE-115V-Portable-Air-Conditioner-with-Comfort-Sense-Remote-White-MAP05R1WWT%2F293522256&subId1=648d1816e4b048eb91161238" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Portable</a> and <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FMidea-5-000-BTU-115V-Mechanical-Window-Air-Conditioner-MAW05M1WWT%2F212092810&subId1=648d1816e4b048eb91161238" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="window" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="648d1816e4b048eb91161238" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FMidea-5-000-BTU-115V-Mechanical-Window-Air-Conditioner-MAW05M1WWT%2F212092810&subId1=648d1816e4b048eb91161238" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">window</a> AC units from Midea, available at <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2F&subId1=648d1816e4b048eb91161238" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Walmart" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="648d1816e4b048eb91161238" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2F&subId1=648d1816e4b048eb91161238" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Walmart</a>
There’s nothing like the sweet relief of walking into a cool, air-conditioned room on a scorching hot day. Not having access to air conditioning when temperatures rise can be both frustrating (good luck getting any sleep) and dangerous — especially for young children and older adults. If you don’t have central air, buying an air conditioner is the most important purchase you can make this summer.

Since air conditioners aren’t exactly cheap, you definitely want to know that what you’re buying is actually worth it. We did the hard work for you, combing through thousands of customer reviews and highlighting the top-rated air conditioners from Walmart. Whether you’re looking for a basic window unit, one with Wifi capabilities or a portable air conditioner unit that’s easy to transport, we’ve got you covered. Rounded up here are the best of the best, according to Walmart shoppers.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Walmart
Midea window air conditioner
Rating: 4.8 out of 5 stars

There’s a reason why this is a best-seller at Walmart: It’s high-quality and one of the most affordable options you’ll find. (Even better, it’s currently on sale.) It’s equipped with seven different temperature settings, so you don’t have to decide between scorching hot or freezing cold. It also has a handy little filter light, so you know when the filter needs replacing.

Promising review: “This little thing was a huge surprise for a 250 sq foot bedroom.. After trying four different portable air conditioners (8000 to 10000 btu, $300 to $400) that were very poor to poor, I decided to block this in a slider window with plywood and foamboard (trashy but can be covered up with fabric and tacks.) It immediately churns out ice cold air. I like it better on the "low cool" setting, as the air slowly circulates instead of mixing with the hot air. Plus, you can still hear the TV. You can use a fan on very low setting to direct the cold air. When its triple digits (I'm in the desert,) this used $4 per 24 hours, while my central air uses $12 (California prices.) My favorite thing: no unnecessary beeps, thermostat or remote. It's totally mechanical. If I want it turned off after bedtime, I use a timer plugged into a surge protector. Also, if you have an older electric system, you can still operate low-draw items (led lights, electronics, low speed fan) on the same circuit without tripping the breaker. I haven't seen water dripping yet, but the humidity has been below 30%. Finally, my dog LOVES to lay in front of it for hours.” — TD
$148 at Walmart (originally $175)
2
Walmart
Midea portable air conditioner
Rating: 3.8 out of 5 stars

If you’re looking for an air conditioner you can take with you — like to an overheated office or garage — this is a great pick. The wheels make it easy to move around and it has a remote control so you can turn it on and off from across the room. Keep in mind that it’s made to give a blast of cool air relief in small spaces, not giant rooms.

Promising review: “This AC was exactly what I needed for my bedroom. The room is on the third floor, almost exactly 150 square feet, and gets full sun most of the day, but this little unit manages to keep it comfortable even when temps get to the triple digits. What I like most is the small profile and clean look. I had another brand portable AC this size previously and this one blends in much better. I also find it to be pretty quiet as far as portables go (they will always be louder than window units because the compressor sits inside the room). The temp sensing remote is helpful too. All in all I’m very happy with this unit especially for the price.” — Mick
$264 at Walmart (originally $360)
3
Walmart
GE air conditioner with eco-mode
Rating: 4.2 out of 5 stars

This GE unit has an “eco-mode,” which will automatically make the machine shut off when it senses that the room is cool enough. There’s also a timer, so you can set times when you want the air conditioner to be running — and when you don’t. Right now, this air conditioner is on sale for $179, down from $209.

Promising review: “Most inexpensive, digital black 5000BTU AC with a remote I could find for my 150 sq ft bedroom. My mobile home has old windows, but there was no issue with installation (other than strengthening the windowsill). It does put a little bit of pressure on the window, but my single-pain 35 year old window can hold it fine without additional supports. The AC has some nice features: the remote, a delay setting to have the AC turned on before you get home, multiple operating settings. It runs quietly and doesn't make any unusual sounds. However, the front plastic grill can sometimes make an annoying vibrating sound, but pulling the air filter screen out about a quarter inch eliminates that problem.” — RichardS
$179 at Walmart (originally $209)
4
Walmart
Costway portable air conditioner and dehumidifier
Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars

You know how some air conditioners can create a little puddle under it? That won’t happen with this one by Costway, which has a water-full control feature. Customers who have purchased it like that it’s portable (the wheels make it easy to move around) and doesn’t take up a lot of space. It also has a timer, so you can set it to be on only during certain time periods, like when you know you’ll be in the room. Right now it’s on sale for $260, down from $415.

Promising review: “Fantastic product. Exceptional value. we have a 12x24ft living room and no closed door into kitchen. it keeps the room a chilli 64° where it would otherwise be well over 100° in that room. I would definitely buy it again.” — terri
$259.99 at Walmart (originally $415)
5
Walmart
LG window-mounted air conditioner unit
Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars

Customers who bought this air conditioner unit and left reviews like that it can cool down a room really quickly — even a big room. As with many of the other air conditioners rounded up here, it has an eco mode and timer.

Promising review: “I live in a large studio and this AC 8,000 BTU is just the rest size, I use the energy saver button. My neighbor set it up for me in about 10 minutes. I can either use the remote or use it manually, I like manually, getting off the sofa and walk over it too.. it cane just in time for our heat wave! Thank goodness for cool air. Great value for a great AC!” — Kathleen
$279 at Walmart
6
Walmart
LG smart air conditioner window unit
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

This LG air conditioner unit costs more than most of the others on this list, but you definitely get more too. Made to cool down rooms up to 800 square feet, it has WiFi capabilities, so you can control it from your phone. It’s also made with a dual compressor, which makes it more energy efficient and quieter than the majority of other air conditioners. The price starts at $429 for 9,500 BTUs.

Promising review: “So far so good. Only had the unit in my studio for about a week now, not running it all the time because I dont have full power hooked up yet. But its been great. It is very quiet and Im impressed to say the least. I love that it doesnt have this huge thump like most units when the compressor cuts on and off. It is very efficient. It does not have a drain hole in the pan outside the window- instead it uses a slinger fan that slings the water out if enough builds up. But water can also drain through a couple of screw threads I found and has an emergency overflow as well. Overall Im very satisfied with my purchase and the choice to spend a little more and get a much better unit. I love the dual inverter. Ill never go back! Worth every penny!” — Johnna
$429+ at Walmart
7
Walmart
Midea smart portable air conditioner
Rating: 3.8 out of 5 stars

Like the LG air conditioner, this one also has WiFi capabilities so you can control it from your phone. It has voice control too, so you can use Alexa or Google Assistant to control it. This portable unit is best for medium-sized rooms, up to 350 square feet.

Promising review: “This unit is easy to set up in hanging window. Cools down my room in my tiny apartment. Will have to use a window for the vent portion. Fan mode is good also and cools down the room really well also.” — Adrienne
$378 at Walmart
8
Walmart
Frigidaire air conditioner with WiFi
Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars

As with the other air conditioners with Wifi capabilities, you can control this one from your phone or through Alexa and Google Assistant. Customers who left reviews like that it isn’t too loud and can cool off a medium-sized space quickly.

Promising review: “This unit keeps my 400 square foot apartment very cool. Love everything about this air conditioner! Nice remote, has a smart app program and it's not too loud. Highly recommend this unit and it's worth the asking price.” — Bernadine
$389 at Walmart (originally $449)
