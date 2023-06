An air purifier with a 360-degree intake

Levoit's Core 300 HEPA air purifier has an all-around air intake and can clean smoke and allergens from up to 1,095 square feet. It also has a sleep mode for even quieter operation and the option to turn off display lights so they won't disturb your slumber. The triple-layer filtration system includes a pre-filter, HEPA filter and activated carbon filter. And Amazon buyers love it: The Core 300 has a 4.7-star rating from more than 87,000 users.I have terrible allergies including being allergic to cats which I have two of. This helps tremendously. I put it in the same room as their litter boxes and the smell is completely gone. Like 100% gone. Not just masked or covered up. I’ve tried so many things to help with the smell and nothing has ever worked like this. I actually watched a clump of fur in the air get sucked into the machine… wow!! Super easy to set up, doesn’t take up too much space or look bad, love everything about it! Highly recommended especially if you have allergies and/or pets. If you’re considering getting this, get it!!!! (Also side note, I just used the regular filter that comes with this. I know they have one that’s specifically made to help with pet odors and allergies but so far I find the original one works great for me and my cats but if you have more animals or stronger odors and find the regular doesn’t work, try the pet-specific one?!) (I also use it on the highest setting and it does have a “white noise” sound to it but it doesn’t bother me personally and I don’t find it extremely loud.)" — Amanda