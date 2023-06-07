If news about the air quality in the Midwest and on the East Coast has you concerned about air inside your home, you should consider purchasing an air purifier.
“Poor indoor air quality can be two to five times more polluted than outdoors because of the lack of fresh air, circulation and ventilation,” respiratory therapist Joyce Baker previously told HuffPost, citing an assessment from the Environmental Protection Agency.
Most air purifiers work by drawing air through an internal filter, trapping contaminants, and then re-circulating the clean air back into the room. Ones that offer the added benefit of a HEPA filter can provide increased filtration of airborne particles, and those with a HEPA filter are the most effective against smoke.
If you’re looking to obtain one of these household appliances quickly, Amazon may be your go-to. Ahead, we’ve rounded up the highest-rated air purifiers that the site has to offer.
A whisper-quiet Blueair purifier
This cool cylindrical HEPA air purifier is the perfect size for a bedroom, nursery or kitchen. It captures 99% of common airborne annoyances like smoke, mold, dust, allergens and even virus particles. It comes with two washable pre-filters in black and blue, and you can purchase even more colors
for ultimate customization. It has a 4.6-star rating at Amazon and nearly 6,000 five-star reviews.Promising review:
"The proof is in the picture
. I just moved into a new apartment and noticed how incredibly dusty my room was. I bought this air purifier and have had it running non-stop since I got it which is about a week now. You can see how much the pre-filter has caught. The inside filter definitely has changed color since I first set it up. Air quality definitely has improved and there is noticeably less dust on my furniture.
Very happy with this unit for a bedroom of about 130 square feet." — Rowrowrowyourboat
Or a highly-rated Coway purifier for larger spaces
If you want to use a HEPA air purifier in an even larger space, the Coway Airmega 200M is a great choice (Wirecutter named it
one of the best air purifiers you can buy). It will work in spaces up to 361 square feet, and its auto mode will kick into higher gear when it senses that your air quality is compromised. It's got three layers of protection: a pre-filter, deodorization filter and True HEPA filter, and in addition to removing 99.999% of 0.01-micron particles, Coway says it also removes 99% of volatile organic compounds and odors. The filters are extremely easy to replace and/or wash when needed. Promising review:
"I bought this to keep the air clean during California wildfire season. It does the job handily in my room, which is about 300 sq ft. (and also very dusty because it is an old house and my room is a converted porch.) Each of my roommates also has one of these air purifiers, so we are all now fans (no pun intended). The setup directions were clear and the setup itself was not challenging. It is extremely easy to see how to operate the device and to understand what it is telling you about air quality
." — Heather
An air purifier with a 360-degree intake
Levoit's Core 300 HEPA air purifier has an all-around air intake and can clean smoke and allergens from up to 1,095 square feet. It also has a sleep mode for even quieter operation and the option to turn off display lights so they won't disturb your slumber. The triple-layer filtration system includes a pre-filter, HEPA filter and activated carbon filter. And Amazon buyers love it: The Core 300 has a 4.7-star rating from more than 87,000 users. Promising review:
"This might be the best product I’ve ever owned. I know that sounds dramatic but it’s truly life changing.
I have terrible allergies including being allergic to cats which I have two of. This helps tremendously. I put it in the same room as their litter boxes and the smell is completely gone. Like 100% gone. Not just masked or covered up. I’ve tried so many things to help with the smell and nothing has ever worked like this. I actually watched a clump of fur in the air get sucked into the machine… wow!! Super easy to set up, doesn’t take up too much space or look bad, love everything about it! Highly recommended especially if you have allergies and/or pets. If you’re considering getting this, get it!!!! (Also side note, I just used the regular filter that comes with this. I know they have one that’s specifically made to help with pet odors and allergies but so far I find the original one works great for me and my cats but if you have more animals or stronger odors and find the regular doesn’t work, try the pet-specific one?!) (I also use it on the highest setting and it does have a “white noise” sound to it but it doesn’t bother me personally and I don’t find it extremely loud.)" — Amanda
An air purifier you can control from your phone
This Levoit Vital100S will not only clean the air in a space up to 1,110 square feet, but you can see real-time air quality readings, set a timer, create an automated schedule, check filter life and turn it on and off all from a smartphone. The True HEPA filter is joined by a washable pre-filter and an activated carbon filter for optimum efficacy. Promising review:
"We purchased this to have as an all-around home air purifier. We have one in the back of the house and one in the front. Our daughter has allergies and I have asthma and with pets we wanted to do the best we could to keep our home air as clean as possible. We keep ours in auto mode at all times. Generally it stays in a 'good air quality' mode and when I pass it I end up putting my hand above the output to make sure it is actually running as you cannot hear it at all. The first night we had it we made BLT's and as always the bacon smoked up the house a little and the air purifier kicked in and went into 'bad air quality' mode and the house was cleared within15 minutes easily. And this was even with the air purifier in the next room over. The quality of it seems really well made, it is easy to manage and the filters are easily accessible which is nice for cleaning the large particle grate. Would definitely recommend this item to others
." — Erin
A customizable BlueAir 211+ for large rooms
With one-button operation, this chic HEPA purifier from BlueAir is both powerful and easy to use. It scored well in performance tests by Consumer Reports
, and is suitable for spaces of up to 540 square feet. Like the smaller BlueAir model above, the washable pre-filters come in an array of colors so you can match your mood or decor. A boost mode takes care of pressing air quality issues and the machine is quieter than a whisper on low. Promising review
: "This is the best HEPA filter I've ever seen and the quietest! This specific model of the BlueAir Pure HEPA filter recently was rated by a well known consumer product testing website and magazine as being one of only a few recommended and those others are not silent. It is efficient on low, medium, and high fan settings. On low and medium it is truly so quiet I do not hear it operating. It is quieter than my central air unit and purifies the air in a very large room. It comes with two washable pre-filters so one can be washed and air dried while using the other. My only problem now is waiting for my other HEPA filters to die so I feel justified in replacing all of them with more like this one." — S. Douglas