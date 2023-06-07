Amazon Air purifiers from Coway and Levoit

If news about the air quality in the Midwest and on the East Coast has you concerned about air inside your home, you should consider purchasing an air purifier.

“Poor indoor air quality can be two to five times more polluted than outdoors because of the lack of fresh air, circulation and ventilation,” respiratory therapist Joyce Baker previously told HuffPost, citing an assessment from the Environmental Protection Agency.

Most air purifiers work by drawing air through an internal filter, trapping contaminants, and then re-circulating the clean air back into the room. Ones that offer the added benefit of a HEPA filter can provide increased filtration of airborne particles, and those with a HEPA filter are the most effective against smoke.

If you’re looking to obtain one of these household appliances quickly, Amazon may be your go-to. Ahead, we’ve rounded up the highest-rated air purifiers that the site has to offer.

