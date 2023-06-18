30 Of 'The Best' Beauty Products According To Reviewers

Popular items from this list:
- An easy-to-use, portable makeup-correcting stick
- A pack of 24-karat gold cooling eye gels
- L’Oreal’s 8 Second Wonder Water
Promising review:
"This is the BEST makeup remover EVER!
Makeup melts off! It leaves the skin feeling soft and moisturized! I will never use regular make up remover again!"
— Tammy Gilbert
Promising review
: "I’m legitimately shocked by this product! I think this is the best thing I’ve ever put on my face.
I have super sensitive skin, and I gave myself a retinol burn. I had huge dry patches all over my face, and it was so uncomfortable. I ordered this, and after using it for one day, my face wasn’t red anymore. I’ve been using it for three days, and the fine lines I had on my forehead and smile lines are hardly visible, and I have no more dry patches on my face anywhere
. I’m amazed. I can’t wait to see what this continues to do for my skin. If you’re thinking about buying this, here’s your sign — get it!!!" — Kyoko Ozaki
Promising review:
"Why haven't I tried this sooner? This is hands down the absolute best product I have tried on my hair in years, maybe decades!
I have very thick, coarse, highlighted hair that proves to be a challenge for any product that claims smoothing, frizz control, shine, etc. I have tried so many high end products that do not live up to their claims with my hair.
Consequently, after so many disappointing products, my expectations were low when I tried this.
As soon as I removed the towel, I knew this product was a winner. My hair looked smoother than usual before I even started to blow dry.When I finished blow drying, it looked the way it does when I leave a salon.
I am super impressed and immediately ordered more." — shopsalot
Promising review
: "Best eye masks ever!!!
These gold collagen masks are awesome!! They have light subtle scent that I enjoy very much!! They're super easy to apply, and they actually stay put!! I have tried a lot of under eye masks that would just slide around.
With these ones, I was able to relax and watch TV without having to lay back lol!! Slap them on in the morning or at night, and still be able to get stuff done! They made my under eyes feel so soft and moisturized!!
I have only used them twice, but so far I am in LOVE and cannot wait to see how they work on my wrinkles!!!" — Kelsey
A continuous water mister
Promising review:
"The best spay bottle EVER! This is PERFECT for dampening anything you need to. I especially love it for hair. The continual mist feature is so good!" — Jennifer Jones
A pack of 36 acne patches that'll absorb pimple-causing gunk out of your skin overnight
Promising review:
"Best pimple patches I’ve tried!
So impressed with these patches! I usually get a few annoying pimples, and these really help keep me from picking them while helping the inflammation go down! Compared to other brands I’ve tried, I found that these stick on better, and I don’t wake up in the morning wondering where it went!
Also, they’re a great size compared to the other brands I’d been using prior to purchasing these." — SK
A bottle of Touch in Sol's reviewer-beloved No Poreblem Primer
Promising review:
"This is the best primer I've used, and that's saying something.
I've purchased many more expensive primers in the past, but this one stands above the rest. It goes on smoothly after my sunscreen, and does a great job of filling in fine lines and pores." — Caley
A bottle of Elizavecca hair treatment with ceramides and collagen
It's designed to work for all hair types, with reviewers with 2a through 4c hair saying it worked for them!Promising review:
"I have naturally blonde, medium length, more coarse hair that gets damaged from heat styling and is just naturally dry. I was looking for a hair mask to help heal my dry ends and just general damage. I followed the directions on the box, and left it in my hair for 15 minutes, and rinsed my hair, and styled as normal, and my hair has never been so sleek, and NOT weighed down, and the hair cuticles are together, and not frizzy.
AND it's sooooo humid outside today and my hair stayed looking fresh. BONUS! I've tried so many masks and treatments that have weighed down my hair or left a weird residue, and this is the best one I've ever tried. For my hair length/thickness, I could get about five treatments from this size of a bottle
." — Annie J.
A set of nice-feeling and long-lasting matte lipsticks
Promising review:
"Holy grail of matte lipsticks right here. BUY IT!! THE best matte lipstick I've ever seen
. I've looked far and wide, and spent thousands trying to find the best matte lipstick. No more! Buy it — you won't regret it. This lipstick — besides the wonderful colors — doesn't smudge, cake, or diminish easily
. I've worn it all day long, even after several bottles of water, breakfast, and lunch. It's perfect!" — Karen
First Aid Beauty's KP Bump Eraser exfoliant
BuzzFeed editor Ciera Velarde
loves this product! Here's why:
"I've had keratosis pilaris since I was a teenager (it's especially bad on my thighs), and after trying dozens of products to treat it with no luck, this magical product is the only thing that's truly worked for me. I usually use this once a week for maintenance, but in the winter if I notice a flare-up and have drier, rougher, bumpier skin, I use this twice a week, and any flare-ups disappear within the week. I scrub it over my thighs and then actually let it sit for a few minutes before rinsing it off. I have notoriously sensitive skin, and I've never had an issue with this before. It's truly the best product out there for any fellow KP sufferers!"Promising review:
"The best product I have ever used for my keratosis pilaris!
My arms are the smoothest they've ever been! Will continue to buy and use this going forward!" — Lauren
A bottle of Fanola purple shampoo designed to neutralize yellow tones so you can achieve the vibrant platinum hair you've been dreaming of — all without an expensive salon visit!
Promising review
: "This is literally the best purple shampoo I have ever used
. My hair gets brassy so fast. When I use this, it makes it look like I just left the salon. I bought a bottle in July. It is now November, and I still have not had to buy a new bottle yet. 10/10 recommend." — makaila hebert
An internet-beloved set of makeup sponges
Promising review
: "The best makeup sponges.
These are my favorite makeup sponges, and the only ones I buy now. I’ve bought these multiple times. They last a long time. They are soft, durable, apply makeup evenly, and easy to clean. Highly recommend." — Amy P
A liquid callus remover that's basically the equivalent of getting a pedicure in your own home
Promising review
: "BEST THING I'VE EVER BOUGHT.
I’ve spent so much money on foot creams, lotions, and foot scrubbers over the years. Like for legit 10 years now I’ve had cracked heels. My feet are always dry and my heels get so bad that they crack and bleed. I’ve tried so many things that I honestly just believed I’d always have cracked heels forever.
After reading all the reviews... even the scary ones that made me almost not want to buy it... I thought I’d give it a chance. I followed the directions exactly, and used gloves along with only leaving the gel on for no more than 5 minutes. I think I could’ve probably left the gel on for a little longer because of how bad my heels are, so I’ll do it again tomorrow, but already they look like brand new feet!! The kind of feet I thought I’d never have! So, I’m incredibly impressed and so excited!
" — Heather Nelson
A two-pack of painless mint-flavored Venus teeth-whitening pen
It has over 9,200 5-star ratings!Promising review:
"The best teeth whitening product ever. I've used so many products before and this one is the best so far!
I bought this because it wasn't expensive and it had good reviews. It's very easy to use, and it works even after the first application. It doesn't burn gums, and doesn't leave your teeth sensitive." — Eleny Araujo
A bottle of plant-powered vitamin C serum
Promising review:
"Best vitamin C serum I’ve used.
This serum has changed my skin. It’s brighter, and I have seen an improvement in the fine lines around my eyes. The price is incredible compared to other vitamin C serums I’ve used, and I like that I don’t have to use a separate hyaluronic acid serum." — Jess H
A tube of Elizabeth Mott Thank Me Later eye shadow base
It's cruelty-free!Promising review:
"Best primer EVER.
I absolutely LOVE this primer! It goes on very smoothly, and it will keep your eye makeup in place literally all day
. It also helps with maximizing the pigments in your eyeshadow, making sure they pop.
I also bought a tube for my mom, because she struggles with oily skin and her eyeliner never stays on. Once she used this, not only did her eyeliner stay in place and not budge, but it helped control the oil as well. Out of all the primers I've tried, this is the only one I will use, because it is reliable and affordable." — Carolyn
A bottle of natural nail and cuticle repair oil
Promising review:
"This is the best cuticle oil ever. I usually put it on at night before going to sleep, and I see a difference overnight
. It has a very light almond smell that I think is quite nice. I use it by putting one brush stroke on each cuticle, and then rubbing it all in. I bought the tiny bottle, and it has lasted me a long time. When it’s done, I’ll get the bigger one. Definitely recommend." — AmyL
Essence's Lash Princess mascara
Promising review:
"My favorite find of 2022. This is the best mascara I’ve tried!
Great coverage, smudge proof and last all day long. I always get compliments on my lashes when I wear this (I don’t wear it daily because I’m lazy). Beautiful color on this and I love the application wand. Will definitely be buying again!" — Strickley Sara
An exfoliating mitten
Several reviewers
say they just throw theirs right in the washing machine to clean it! They also make a smaller one designed for the bikini area
and a long, narrow back scrubber
for hard-to-reach areas. Promising review:
"BEST PURCHASE OF MY LIFE. I’m SO excited about these mitts. I have KP on my arms and legs, so exfoliating is extra important for me. I also tend to need to exfoliate more often than the average person, but I never feel like any scrub or brush does enough. These are PERFECT. I followed all of the instructions and the dead skin was just rolling right off, and it felt so nice! I swear this is the cleanest I’ve felt in my entire life, and after only one use my skin is more glowy and smooth than it’s been in years.
I don’t think I can live without these now." — bun
Paula's Choice 2% BHA liquid exfoliant to help unclog and diminish large pores
Promising review:
"The best product ever!!!
I love love love this product. I have tried and dumped a ton of money into so many products while trying to find something that gets rid of my blackheads. Now this doesn't get rid of them 100%, but it is the only thing that has ever made a difference! I swear by this product! You have to be consistent with using it, but I always see a difference the next morning after using it.
" — Brachele
Juno & Co.'s Clean 10 cleansing balm
Promising review:
"Best cleansing balm.
This cleansing balm is phenomenal. I'm highly sensitive to scents, and this has a really nice, light, citrus scent to it. I can use this on my entire face, including my eyes with no issue. My face feels clean, not tight, and not dry or stripped after using this.
And the best part might be the price! I hope they never stop producing this stuff, because I'm a customer for life!" — K
A bottle of Biotin shampoo to help anyone experiencing hair loss, a dry scalp or dandruff
Read more about how biotin shampoo could help with the fullness of hair at Cleveland Clinic
.
Also, if you're wondering whether or not this shampoo will work for kinkier textures, then you'll be happy to know that one reviewer with a 4c curl pattern
said this shampoo helped to restore her hair's thickness after a blowout
thinned her strands.Promising reviews:
"My hair feels great! My hair was thinner, and my hair was falling out, so I started looking for something to help. This was literally the best thing I could have gotten.
It works wonderfully!!" — Amazon Customer
A one-step carbonated clay mask for exfoliating your pores
Promising review:
"I've almost used up my whole bottle now, and I have never loved a product more!! I have struggled with horrible acne since I was 13 (I'm 20 now), and this mask was a dream come true. Overall this is THE BEST face mask I have ever used
. I have been to many dermatologists for my acne, and I have tried everything from pills to washes to help my skin, and nothing but THIS AMAZING PRODUCT has helped. THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU Elizavecca!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! <3 <3 <3" — Katie Hess
A leave-in conditioner that'll detangle hair
Promising reviews:
"The BEST for tangles! I’m on my third bottle used on my three-year-old and my own hair. Her hair is so tangled when she wakes up and combing it dry makes it frizzy. This stuff smells amazing and keeps her hair shiny, soft and makes her slightly curly hair just pop with beautiful curls. What a great product at an affordable price!
" — Drew
Genius "no splash" nail clippers
Promising review:
"Best nail clipper I've ever owned.
All my life I've had stainless-steel nail clippers that slip from my fingers whenever I have to cut my nails, which bends the nail and adds pressure onto my nail bed. With these clippers, the groove lets my thumb sit comfortably. It cuts very well, and there's no need to put too much pressure when cutting a tough nail. The nail catcher is a good bonus.It prevents your nail debris from flying all over the place so you don't need to hover over the trash can. I use the built-in nail file to shape those sharp edges and it does the job very well.
It eliminates the use of switching over to an individual nail file. I also like the little case that it comes in. It keeps me from losing my nail clippers." — Jasmine
A "flossing toothbrush"
Heads up that this shouldn't be a replacement for actual flossing!Mouthwatchers
is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines. Promising reviews:
"Game changer. Wow!!! This is hands down the best toothbrush I’ve ever used.
I’ve used all brands, electric, etc. nothing has ever made my mouth feel as clean as this. You notice a difference immediately. Feels like it gets so deep in between your teeth, yet it’s super soft and gentle. Nothing short of extraordinary!" — Monica
A firming eye cream that uses vitamins and organic botanicals
Promising review:
"This is the best product I've bought in years!!!! I read the reviews and decided to take a chance. I'm more than impressed. I bought it to use as eye cream. However, I decided to put it on my face when I noticed how it felt under my eyes. This product was better than any moisturizer I've owned in the last ten years. It's worth the money!!! I had a dry patch on my face from eczema and it went away after I applied this product.
This is the first time I used LilyAna and I was simply searching for an eye cream. I read the reviews and decided to give it a try. I promise this is the best investment I've made in years.
It's worth trying. I never write long reviews, but this product is amazing." — Mrs J
A Crave Naturals detangling brush
Promising review:
"This is the BEST detangler EVER!!!
Do not use on dry hair though if you have curly or wavy hair. It will straighten your hair and leave it frizzy. But, use this in the shower with your conditioner and you can finger comb your hair, air dry if possible, and your waves and curls will be the best ever!" — TDHokey
And finally, a waterproof, smudge-resistant eyeliner stamp
The Flick Stick comes from New Zealand-based brand and small biz Lovior Beauty
. Promising reviews:
"This product is AMAZING!!! Best investment I've made all year! It lasted through multiple times of me rubbing my eyes (because I always do when I wear makeup) and goes on so easy!! If you love doing cat eye I cannot recommend this enough!!" — April
"Literally the best thing I've ever bought. I've never been able to do wings but this makes things SO much easier!!" — NiintendoVii